Chargers to Retire Kellen Winslow's No. 80, Charlie Joiner No. 18 Jerseys

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are honoring two of the greatest offensive players in franchise history.

The team announced that it will retire the No.'s 18 and 80 in honor of wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow, respectively. Team owner Dean Spanos said that honoring the two will be crucial in growing the history of the game and making sure they are enshrined alongside their quarterback, Dan Fouts.

"Charlie and Kellen are two of the greatest offensive weapons to ever set foot on the gridiron, and it's time for new generations of NFL fans to be made aware of their role in making the modern NFL what it is today," Spanos said, per Chargers.com. "Retiring their numbers is yet another way to ensure they will forever be recognized for their accomplishments to this great game while also uniting them with their quarterback, number 14, in football immortality."

Joiner spent 11 seasons with the franchise and had four seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards and had 47 touchdowns in a Chargers uniform. He helped the team reach the playoffs four times, was named to the Pro Bowl three times and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

He said the honor is something he is extremely grateful for, especially since the ceremony will also honor his head coach, Don Coryell.

"I'm elated to witness the retirement of my number," Joiner said, per the team. "And to have Kellen's number retired at the same time in the backdrop of Don Coryell's legacy? It's undoubtedly one of the most gratifying experiences I can possibly imagine."

Winslow played his entire nine-season career with the Chargers, amassing 6,741 yards and scoring 45 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl five-times, named to the all-decade team for the 1980's and was enshrined in Canton in 1995.

He said being honored alongside Joiner and Coryell is fitting given how they defined the "Air Coryell" offense that brought fame to the team during their tenure's with the team.

"It's an honor to have the number I am associated with retired," Winslow said, per the team. "This occasion carries even greater significance due to the fact that it coincides with the retirement of my fellow teammate Charlie Joiner's number. Our individual achievements and collective journeys would not have reached the heights they did without the influence of our head coach, Don Coryell. It's great that these things are synonymous because when you think of Air Coryell, you think of all of us."

They will be honored during the team's Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which is scheduled for September 10 at SoFi Stadium.