NFL Roster Cuts Tracker: Updates on Player Releases Before Deadline for 2023 Season
Winning a Super Bowl is a lengthy, step-by-step process, and one of the most important steps of that process is setting the active roster ahead of the new season.
This year, NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to cut their active rosters down to 53 players.
There will surely be a number of difficult personnel decisions in the coming days, and this tracker will keep track of the all the roster cuts since Aug. 1 ahead of Tuesday.
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
- Waived punter Michael Turk
- Waived/injured safety Bennett Williams
- Waived/injured fullback John Lovett
- Waived defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo
- Waived/injured cornerback Mark Gilbert
- Waived wide receiver Freddie Swain
- Waived/injured cornerback Tino Ellis
- Waived linebacker Mike Rose
- Waived/injured safety Myles Dorn
New England Patriots
- Released wide receiver Ed Lee
- Released linebacker Terez Hall
- Released linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi
- Released safety Jourdan Heilig
- Released long snapper Tucker Addington
- Released defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell
- Released wide receiver Tre Nixon
- Released defensive lineman Marquan McCall
New York Jets
- Released quarterback Chris Streveler
- Released defensive lineman Isaiah Mack
Baltimore Ravens
- Waived wide receiver Makai Polk
- Waived (injured) cornerback Jordan Swann
- Waived (injured) safety Jaquan Amos, who signed an injury settlement
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
- Waived wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (injury designation)
- Waived punter Joseph Charlton
- Waived cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (injury designation)
- Waived running back Nate McCrary
- Waived offensive tackle Hunter Thedford
- Waived defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour
- Waived safety Bubba Bolden
- Waived cornerback Chris Westry
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Released running back Jason Huntley
- Waived/Injured running back Alfonzo Graham
- Waived/injured wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley
- Waived/injured linebacker Chapelle Russell
- Waived/injured cornerback Duke Dawson
- Waived cornerback Isaiah Dunn
- Waived running back John Lovett
- Waived/injured wide receiver Cody White
- Waived/injured wide receiver Hakeem Butler
Houston Texans
- Released defensive end Demone Harris
- Waived kicker Jake Bates
- Released defensive back Kendall Sheffield
- Waived running back Xazavian Valladay
- Waived wide receiver Victor Bolden
- Waived/injured safety Tyree Gillespie
Indianapolis Colts
- Waived defensive tackle Jamal Woods
- Waived offensive tackle Jordan Murray
- Waived tight end Kaden Smith
- Waived wide receiver Johnny King
- Waived running back Toriano Clinton
- Waived/injured tight end La'Michael Pettway
- Waived/injured safety Michael Tutsie
- Waived with injury settlement wide receiver Ethan Fernea
- Waived/injured wide receiver Zavier Scott
- Waived safety Aaron Maddux
- Waived/injured wide receiver Malik Turner
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Released long snapper Carson Tinker
Tennessee Titans
- Waived wide receiver Jacob Copeland
- Terminated vested veteran offensive lineman Jamarco Jones
- Waived cornerback Chris Jackson
- Waived linebacker Zach McCloud
- Terminated vested veteran safety A.J. Moore Jr.
- Waived kicker Caleb Shudak
- Waived kicker Trey Wolff
Denver Broncos
- Designated guard Yasir Durant as waived/injured
- Waived linebacker Ray Wilborn
- Waived/injured kicker Elliott Fry
- Designated defensive tackle Forrest Merrill as waived/injured
- Waived long snapper Jack Landherr IV
Kansas City Chiefs
- Reached injury settlement with linebacker Isaiah Moore
- Waived cornerback Anthony Witherstone with injury designation
- Waived wide receiver Kekoa Crawford
Las Vegas Raiders
- Waived tight end O.J. Howard
- Waived offensive tackle Justin Murray
- Waived linebacker Darius Harris from the Reserve/Injured list
- Waived wide receiver DJ Turner from the Reserve/Injured list
- Waived tackle Brandon Parker from the Reserve/Injured list
Los Angeles Chargers
- Reached injury settlement with offensive lineman Nic Melsop
- Waived running back Larry Rountree III
- Reached injury settlement with cornerback Kemon Hall
Dallas Cowboys
- Released kicker Tristan Vizaino
New York Giants
- Terminated/vested veteran/injury settlement with wide receiver Jeff Smith
- Waived with injury settlement offensive tackle Devery Hamilton
- Waived with injury settlement linebacker Troy Brown
- Waived cornerback Rodarius Williams
Philadelphia Eagles
- Waived/injured wide receiver Charleston Rambo
- Released linebacker Davion Taylor
- Released tackle Chim Okorafor
- Released tackle Trevor Reid
- Cut cornerback Greedy Williams
- Cut punter Ty Zentner
- Waived/Injured wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland
- Waived/Injured defensive tackle Noah Elliss
- Waived/Injured cornerback Zech McPhearson
Washington Commanders
- Released guard Keaton Sutherland
- Released punter Colby Wadman
- Released kicker Michael Badgley
- Released wide receiver Jalen Sample
- Released punter Michael Palardy
Chicago Bears
- Waived defensive lineman Donovan Jeter
- Released defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes
- Waived tight end Chase Allen with an injury designation
- Waived kicker Andre Szmyt
- Waived tight end Jake Tonges with an injury designation
- Waived wide receiver Aron Cruickshank
- Waived linebacker Kuony Deng
- Waived linebacker Buddy Johnson with an injury designation
- Waived tight end Jared Pinkney with an injury designation
Detroit Lions
- Waived/injured tight end Shane Zylstra
- Waived tight end Derrick Deese Jr.
- Waived/injured cornerback Jarren Williams
- Waived defensive lineman Zach Morton
- Released long snapper Jake McQuaide
- Waived guard Logan Stenberg
- Waived cornerback Tae Hayes
- Released center Ross Pierschbacher with an injury settlement
- Waived/injured wide receiver Trey Quinn
- Waived/injured wide receiver Denzel Mims
- Waived/injured running back Mohamed Ibrahim
- Waived safety Saivion Smith with an injury settlement
Green Bay Packers
- Released tight end Camren McDonald
- Released guard Chuck Filiaga
- Released linebacker La'Darius Hamilton
- Released quarterback Danny Etling
- Waived/injured center/guard Jake Hanson
Minnesota Vikings
- Waived tackle Sam Schlueter
- Terminated contract of offensive tackle Bobby Evans
- Waived fullback Zach Ojile
- Waived wide receiver Cephus Johnson III
- Waived (Injured) linebacker William Kwenkeu
- Waived offensive lineman Jacky Chen
- Waived kicker Jack Podlesny
- Waived linebacker Curtis Weaver
- Terminated contract of wide receiver N'Keal Harry
Atlanta Falcons
- Waived/injured defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu
- Waived/injured tight end Feleipe Franks
- Waived/injured wide receiver Chris Blair
- Waived wide receiver Frank Darby
- Released offensive lineman LaColby Tucker
Carolina Panthers
- Waived-failed physical defensive tackle John Penisini
- Waived linebacker Arron Mosby
- Waived cornerback Colby Richardson
- Waived defensive end Jalen Redmond
- Waived offensive tackle B.J. Wilson
- Waived defensive lineman Marquan McCall
New Orleans Saints
- Reached an injury settlement with G Koda Martin
- Terminated contract of wide receiver Keke Coutee
- Terminated contract of wide receiver James Washington
- Reached an injury settlement with tackle Scott Lashley
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Waived tackle Grant Hermanns
- Waived cornerback Duron Lowe
- Waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship
Arizona Cardinals
- Released long snapper Jack Coco
- Released punter Matt Haack
- Waived/injured offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons
Los Angeles Rams
- Waived defensive back Richard LeCounte
San Francisco 49ers
- Waived safety Avery Young
- Waived running back Ronald Awatt
- Waived/injured defensive lineman Daelin Hayes
- Waived running back Khalan Laborn
- Waived defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile
- Waived wide receiver Dazz Newsome
Seattle Seahawks
- Released defensive end MJ Anderson
- Waived/injured cornerback Andrew Whitaker
- Waived/injured linebacker Joshua Onujiogu
- Released nose tackle Robert Cooper
- Released tight end Noah Gindorff
- Released nose tackle Anthony Montalvo
- Waived/injured wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry
- Released defensive end Jordan Ferguson
- Released cornerback Montrae Braswell
- Released defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell
