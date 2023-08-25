NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Roster Cuts Tracker: Updates on Player Releases Before Deadline for 2023 Season

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 25, 2023

    NFL Roster Cuts Tracker: Updates on Player Releases Before Deadline for 2023 Season

    0 of 32

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 19: The NFL logo is pictured on a Wilson brand football during the preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
      Nic Antaya/Getty Images

      Winning a Super Bowl is a lengthy, step-by-step process, and one of the most important steps of that process is setting the active roster ahead of the new season.

      This year, NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to cut their active rosters down to 53 players.

      There will surely be a number of difficult personnel decisions in the coming days, and this tracker will keep track of the all the roster cuts since Aug. 1 ahead of Tuesday.

    Buffalo Bills

    1 of 32

      KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 27: A view of a Buffalo Bills helmet before the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Bills have made no cuts since Aug. 1 to this point.

    Miami Dolphins

    2 of 32

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Helmet of the Miami Dolphins on the sidelines during the preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. The Dolphins defeated the Texans 28-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
      Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

      The Dolphins have made the following cuts:

      • Waived punter Michael Turk
      • Waived/injured safety Bennett Williams
      • Waived/injured fullback John Lovett
      • Waived defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo
      • Waived/injured cornerback Mark Gilbert
      • Waived wide receiver Freddie Swain
      • Waived/injured cornerback Tino Ellis
      • Waived linebacker Mike Rose
      • Waived/injured safety Myles Dorn
    NFL Roster Cuts Tracker: Updates on Player Releases Before Deadline for 2023 Season
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    New England Patriots

    3 of 32

      FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 10: Patriots helmet during a preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on August 10, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Patriots have made the following cuts:

      • Released wide receiver Ed Lee
      • Released linebacker Terez Hall
      • Released linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi
      • Released safety Jourdan Heilig
      • Released long snapper Tucker Addington
      • Released defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell
      • Released wide receiver Tre Nixon
      • Released defensive lineman Marquan McCall

    New York Jets

    4 of 32

      MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 08: a New York Jets helmet rests near the sidelines during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Jets have made the following cuts:

      • Released quarterback Chris Streveler
      • Released defensive lineman Isaiah Mack

    Baltimore Ravens

    5 of 32

      CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 08: A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on field during the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 8, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Ravens have made the following cuts:

      • Waived wide receiver Makai Polk
      • Waived (injured) cornerback Jordan Swann
      • Waived (injured) safety Jaquan Amos, who signed an injury settlement

    Cincinnati Bengals

    6 of 32

      CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Cincinnati Bengals helmets are seen before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
      Michael Hickey/Getty Images

      The Bengals have made no cuts since Aug. 1 to this point.

    Cleveland Browns

    7 of 32

      CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League Hall of Fame preseason game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on August 3, 2023, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Browns have made the following cuts:

      • Waived wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (injury designation)
      • Waived punter Joseph Charlton
      • Waived cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (injury designation)
      • Waived running back Nate McCrary
      • Waived offensive tackle Hunter Thedford
      • Waived defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour
      • Waived safety Bubba Bolden
      • Waived cornerback Chris Westry

    Pittsburgh Steelers

    8 of 32

      MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 23: A \[it\ helmet rests near the sidelines during the game between the Pittsburg Steelers and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Steelers have made the following cuts:

      • Released running back Jason Huntley
      • Waived/Injured running back Alfonzo Graham
      • Waived/injured wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley
      • Waived/injured linebacker Chapelle Russell
      • Waived/injured cornerback Duke Dawson
      • Waived cornerback Isaiah Dunn
      • Waived running back John Lovett
      • Waived/injured wide receiver Cody White
      • Waived/injured wide receiver Hakeem Butler

    Houston Texans

    9 of 32

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 08: A Houston Texans helmet on the sidelines gaic at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
      Justin Casterline/Getty Images

      The Houston Texans have made the following cuts:

      • Released defensive end Demone Harris
      • Waived kicker Jake Bates
      • Released defensive back Kendall Sheffield
      • Waived running back Xazavian Valladay
      • Waived wide receiver Victor Bolden
      • Waived/injured safety Tyree Gillespie

    Indianapolis Colts

    10 of 32

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 19: General view of Indianapolis Colts helmets on the sidelines of the preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
      Justin Casterline/Getty Images

      The Colts have made the following cuts:

      • Waived defensive tackle Jamal Woods
      • Waived offensive tackle Jordan Murray
      • Waived tight end Kaden Smith
      • Waived wide receiver Johnny King
      • Waived running back Toriano Clinton
      • Waived/injured tight end La'Michael Pettway
      • Waived/injured safety Michael Tutsie
      • Waived with injury settlement wide receiver Ethan Fernea
      • Waived/injured wide receiver Zavier Scott
      • Waived safety Aaron Maddux
      • Waived/injured wide receiver Malik Turner

    Jacksonville Jaguars

    11 of 32

      JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 03: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during Training Camp at Miller Electric Center on August 03, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
      James Gilbert/Getty Images

      The Jaguars have made the following cuts:

      • Released long snapper Carson Tinker

    Tennessee Titans

    12 of 32

      NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 29: A general view of Tennessee Titans helmets during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on July 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
      Justin Ford/Getty Images

      The Titans have made the following cuts:

      • Waived wide receiver Jacob Copeland
      • Terminated vested veteran offensive lineman Jamarco Jones
      • Waived cornerback Chris Jackson
      • Waived linebacker Zach McCloud
      • Terminated vested veteran safety A.J. Moore Jr.
      • Waived kicker Caleb Shudak
      • Waived kicker Trey Wolff

    Denver Broncos

    13 of 32

      CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - JULY 26: Denver Broncos unveil new snowcapped alternate helmet recently and brought it out for the media during the training camp at Centura Health Training Center on July 26, 2023 in Centennial, Colorado.(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
      RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

      The Broncos have made the following cuts:

      • Designated guard Yasir Durant as waived/injured
      • Waived linebacker Ray Wilborn
      • Waived/injured kicker Elliott Fry
      • Designated defensive tackle Forrest Merrill as waived/injured
      • Waived long snapper Jack Landherr IV

    Kansas City Chiefs

    14 of 32

      CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 04: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits on the sideline during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Chiefs have made the following cuts:

      • Reached injury settlement with linebacker Isaiah Moore
      • Waived cornerback Anthony Witherstone with injury designation
      • Waived wide receiver Kekoa Crawford

    Las Vegas Raiders

    15 of 32

      PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 24: A photo of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the sideline during the national football league game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 24, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Raiders have made the following cuts:

      • Waived tight end O.J. Howard
      • Waived offensive tackle Justin Murray
      • Waived linebacker Darius Harris from the Reserve/Injured list
      • Waived wide receiver DJ Turner from the Reserve/Injured list
      • Waived tackle Brandon Parker from the Reserve/Injured list

    Los Angeles Chargers

    16 of 32

      LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Detail view of the Los Angeles Chargers helmet at the Super Bowl Experience on February 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Chargers have made the following cuts:

      • Reached injury settlement with offensive lineman Nic Melsop
      • Waived running back Larry Rountree III
      • Reached injury settlement with cornerback Kemon Hall

    Dallas Cowboys

    17 of 32

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 19: A Dallas Cowboys helmet on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
      Tom Hauck/Getty Images

      The Cowboys have made the following cuts:

      • Released kicker Tristan Vizaino

    New York Giants

    18 of 32

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 11: The New York Giants helmet is pictured before the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
      Nic Antaya/Getty Images

      The New York Giants have made the following cuts:

      • Terminated/vested veteran/injury settlement with wide receiver Jeff Smith
      • Waived with injury settlement offensive tackle Devery Hamilton
      • Waived with injury settlement linebacker Troy Brown
      • Waived cornerback Rodarius Williams

    Philadelphia Eagles

    19 of 32

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 17: A Philadelphia Eagles helmet sits on the field during the preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Eagles have made the following cuts:

      • Waived/injured wide receiver Charleston Rambo
      • Released linebacker Davion Taylor
      • Released tackle Chim Okorafor
      • Released tackle Trevor Reid
      • Cut cornerback Greedy Williams
      • Cut punter Ty Zentner
      • Waived/Injured wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland
      • Waived/Injured defensive tackle Noah Elliss
      • Waived/Injured cornerback Zech McPhearson

    Washington Commanders

    20 of 32

      CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 11: A Washington Commanders helmet on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the National Football League preseason game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Commanders have made the following cuts:

      • Released guard Keaton Sutherland
      • Released punter Colby Wadman
      • Released kicker Michael Badgley
      • Released wide receiver Jalen Sample
      • Released punter Michael Palardy

    Chicago Bears

    21 of 32

      INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 19: A Chicago Bears helmet sits on the turf prior to the start of a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on August 19, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Bears have made the following cuts:

      • Waived defensive lineman Donovan Jeter
      • Released defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes
      • Waived tight end Chase Allen with an injury designation
      • Waived kicker Andre Szmyt
      • Waived tight end Jake Tonges with an injury designation
      • Waived wide receiver Aron Cruickshank
      • Waived linebacker Kuony Deng
      • Waived linebacker Buddy Johnson with an injury designation
      • Waived tight end Jared Pinkney with an injury designation

    Detroit Lions

    22 of 32

      GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: A detailed view of a Detroit Lions helmet prior to a game \btw at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 20-16. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
      Stacy Revere/Getty Images

      The Lions have made the following cuts:

      • Waived/injured tight end Shane Zylstra
      • Waived tight end Derrick Deese Jr.
      • Waived/injured cornerback Jarren Williams
      • Waived defensive lineman Zach Morton
      • Released long snapper Jake McQuaide
      • Waived guard Logan Stenberg
      • Waived cornerback Tae Hayes
      • Released center Ross Pierschbacher with an injury settlement
      • Waived/injured wide receiver Trey Quinn
      • Waived/injured wide receiver Denzel Mims
      • Waived/injured running back Mohamed Ibrahim
      • Waived safety Saivion Smith with an injury settlement

    Green Bay Packers

    23 of 32

      GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 19: Green Bay Packers helmets sit on the sideline during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots on August 19, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Packers have made the following cuts:

      • Released tight end Camren McDonald
      • Released guard Chuck Filiaga
      • Released linebacker La'Darius Hamilton
      • Released quarterback Danny Etling
      • Waived/injured center/guard Jake Hanson

    Minnesota Vikings

    24 of 32

      LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 06: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet on the sidelines before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 6, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
      Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

      The Vikings have made the following cuts:

      • Waived tackle Sam Schlueter
      • Terminated contract of offensive tackle Bobby Evans
      • Waived fullback Zach Ojile
      • Waived wide receiver Cephus Johnson III
      • Waived (Injured) linebacker William Kwenkeu
      • Waived offensive lineman Jacky Chen
      • Waived kicker Jack Podlesny
      • Waived linebacker Curtis Weaver
      • Terminated contract of wide receiver N'Keal Harry

    Atlanta Falcons

    25 of 32

      ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: A close up view of an Atlanta Falcons helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      The Falcons have made the following cuts:

      • Waived/injured defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu
      • Waived/injured tight end Feleipe Franks
      • Waived/injured wide receiver Chris Blair
      • Waived wide receiver Frank Darby
      • Released offensive lineman LaColby Tucker

    Carolina Panthers

    26 of 32

      SPARTANBURG, SC - JULY 29: A Panthers helmet during the NFL Carolina Panthers training camp on July 29, 2023, at Wofford College campus in Spartanburg, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Panthers have made the following cuts:

      • Waived-failed physical defensive tackle John Penisini
      • Waived linebacker Arron Mosby
      • Waived cornerback Colby Richardson
      • Waived defensive end Jalen Redmond
      • Waived offensive tackle B.J. Wilson
      • Waived defensive lineman Marquan McCall

    New Orleans Saints

    27 of 32

      TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: A black alternate New Orleans Saints helmet is on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      The Saints have made the following cuts:

      • Reached an injury settlement with G Koda Martin
      • Terminated contract of wide receiver Keke Coutee
      • Terminated contract of wide receiver James Washington
      • Reached an injury settlement with tackle Scott Lashley

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    28 of 32

      ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets sit atop an equipment case during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
      Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

      The Buccaneers have made the following cuts:

      • Waived tackle Grant Hermanns
      • Waived cornerback Duron Lowe
      • Waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

    Arizona Cardinals

    29 of 32

      ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: A cardinals football helmet on the field before the Week 17 Sunday afternoon NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on January 1, 2023 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Cardinals have made the following cuts:

      • Released long snapper Jack Coco
      • Released punter Matt Haack
      • Waived/injured offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons

    Los Angeles Rams

    30 of 32

      GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams helmet prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 24-12. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
      Stacy Revere/Getty Images

      The Rams have made the following cuts:

      • Waived defensive back Richard LeCounte

    San Francisco 49ers

    31 of 32

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: San Francisco 49ers helmets sit on a bench during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The 49ers have made the following cuts:

      • Waived safety Avery Young
      • Waived running back Ronald Awatt
      • Waived/injured defensive lineman Daelin Hayes
      • Waived running back Khalan Laborn
      • Waived defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile
      • Waived wide receiver Dazz Newsome

    Seattle Seahawks

    32 of 32

      KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 24: A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on the bench during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
      Jason Hanna/Getty Images

      The Seahawks have made the following cuts:

      • Released defensive end MJ Anderson
      • Waived/injured cornerback Andrew Whitaker
      • Waived/injured linebacker Joshua Onujiogu
      • Released nose tackle Robert Cooper
      • Released tight end Noah Gindorff
      • Released nose tackle Anthony Montalvo
      • Waived/injured wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry
      • Released defensive end Jordan Ferguson
      • Released cornerback Montrae Braswell
      • Released defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell
    X