49ers' John Lynch: Nick Bosa's Contract Holdout 'Not Something I'm Comfortable With'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch isn't exactly happy pass-rusher Nick Bosa's holdout has lasted this close to the regular season.

"I don't like the situation," Lynch told KNBR radio Thursday, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "Since our tenure here we haven't had a holdout anywhere towards this magnitude. Not something I'm comfortable with. We're working really hard to change that. ... Eager to bring this thing to a close."

Bosa is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is set to make $17.9 million in base salary, but he is clearly looking for more long-term stability and a raise given how effective he has been to start his career.

Smith noted San Francisco technically has some leverage since the pass-rusher wouldn't accrue the season toward free agency if he doesn't play, but the team surely doesn't want it to come to that since it is a Super Bowl contender.

The 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game last season and are expected to be on the short list of contenders again in 2023 in part because of Bosa's presence along the defensive front.

His resume includes last year's Defensive Player of the Year, a Defensive Rookie of the Year and three Pro Bowl selections since the NFC West club selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

Bosa posted 51 tackles, a league-best 18.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended in 16 games last season.

His head coach didn't seem too worried about a potential lack of production just because he has missed training camp.

"I don't know if Bosa has ever done a training camp and he has done pretty good," Kyle Shanahan told reporters. "It's a little different when you're a defensive lineman. Everybody wants people here and you want to do that stuff, but it doesn't affect the team as much from a defensive end standpoint. I have as much confidence in Nick as any player I've ever been around in terms of how he prepares and everything. I know they're going to get it right, both sides, and I'm excited for when I do see him."

It wouldn't be a surprise if Bosa becomes the highest-paid defensive player in the league if and when he ends his holdout and signs a new contract. San Francisco is a much more formidable team when he is on the field, and it is clear Lynch is looking for the situation to end.

The next step will be coming to terms on an agreement.