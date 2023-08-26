10 MLB Disappointments with the Most to Prove Down the Stretch

0 of 10

With barely more than a month left to go, the stakes of the stretch run of the 2023 Major League Baseball season are only getting higher. Time to put up or shut up, as they say.

That means you, underperforming stars.

The ensuing list covers 10 players who must do more for their contending teams both in the run-up to and, hopefully, within October. Some are trending better than others, but what they all have in common is that you'd never know from their numbers that they came into the year as big stars with big expectations.

Please note that only players from actual contenders were considered. At this point, those do not include teams like the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians.

Going in alphabetical order, let's start with five hitters and end with five pitchers.