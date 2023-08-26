Ranking 2nd-Year NFL Players Who Will Take Biggest Leap Forward in 2023

1 of 6

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Last season was undoubtedly a year to forget for Evan Neal. He started 13 regular season games and allowed seven sacks which tied for the seventh-most among offensive tackles, per PFF, and he wasn't much better as a run blocker according to PFF's grading system.

But Neal does have a good mentor in Andrew Thomas, whose NFL career also got out to a bumpy start.

Thomas gave up more sacks (10) than any other offensive tackle during his rookie season, but he managed to turn that around over the last couple of years and earn a massive five-year, $117.5 million contract extension this offseason.

That gives Neal a great in-house example of how to overcome a disappointing rookie year and, wisely, he's leaned on the fellow SEC product's advice during training camp.

"I'm in Andrew's ear all the time, just talking ball, just chopping it up," Neal told the New York Giants' website. "He's a great resource to have in the room, for sure. I am thankful for him. I feel like all the guys in the room are thankful for having AT. ...He is definitely in my ear, and I am in his ear. We definitely have a lot of dialogue, for sure, and I appreciate all the tips he may give me."

The example and mentorship Thomas provides should do wonders for Neal's confidence, but what will also help the Alabama product grow in 2023 is this will be his second season playing right tackle.

During his three years in Tuscaloosa, Neal played three different positions, bouncing from left guard to left and right tackle. So, this fall will be the first time he sticks at one spot in back-to-back years since he was in high school. That should help with his development, especially when it comes to his footwork as he won't have to re-learn a new position.