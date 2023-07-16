DeAndre Hopkins, Ryan Tannehill, Treylon Burks' Titans Fantasy Outlook amid Rumors

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Rest assured, fantasy football players.

DeAndre Hopkins will suit up in 2023.

The free agent wide receiver will reportedly finalize a deal with the Tennessee Titans "over the next few days," per Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided the financial details of Sunday's news:

That means it took well into the offseason, but the five-time Pro Bowler has his new home.

And he's still a must-draft and must-start in fantasy football even at 31 years old.

Hopkins is one of the best receivers of his generation with six seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards on his resume, including when he led the league with 13 touchdown catches in 2017.

He likely would have added a seventh such season to the list last year if he played the full 17 games, as he finished with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in just nine games.

Perhaps it is fair for fantasy football players to worry about Ryan Tannehill as Hopkins' quarterback, but the Clemson product hasn't exactly played with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers throughout his career. Rather, he caught passes from the likes of Matt Schaub, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brian Hoyer and Brock Osweiler with the Houston Texans before Deshaun Watson arrived.

He remained a wide receiver 1 with those options, and he still will be with Tannehill.

Treylon Burks isn't quite as sure of a thing after he posted 33 catches for 444 yards and one touchdown as a rookie last year. Those weren't the numbers the Titans were hoping for after using a first-round pick on him, and the expectation is surely that he will take a jump in his second season.

But fantasy football players should wait and simply stash him on the bench until he proves he can put up effective numbers.

The presence of Hopkins means he will rarely face double teams while being matched up against secondary cornerbacks, so there is at least hope for a breakout campaign. That makes him worthy of rostering but only for a bench spot for the time being.

The same can be said about Tannehill, who isn't even guaranteed to be the starter for the entire season after the Titans selected Will Levis in the 2023 NFL draft.

There may be a point in the year when Tennessee decides to see what it has for the future and make the switch, making it too risky of a proposition for fantasy players to have the veteran as anything more than a backup streaming option this year.

That remains the case even with a new No. 1 wide receiver.