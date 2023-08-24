Anthony Edwards: 'Wasn't Cool with' Steve Kerr's Plan to Bring Me off Team USA Bench

Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images

When Anthony Edwards arrived at Team USA camp, coach Steve Kerr's plan was for the Minnesota Timberwolves star to come off the bench.

That didn't exactly sit well.

"I mean, of course I wasn't cool with it," Edwards told Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "If that's what it takes, I mean, I am willing to do it, but nah, I'm never cool with that. … He said Dwyane Wade came off the bench when Kobe played. I was like, all right, we don't have a Kobe, but all right. But it was cool."

Edwards' bench role lasted precisely one practice, as he usurped Cam Johnson by Team USA's second session and has not looked back since. The All-Star guard has instead taken on a starring role in exhibition matchups, highlighted by a 34-point effort against Germany in Team USA's final tune-up for the FIBA World Cup.

"He's unquestionably the guy," Kerr said, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. "You can see he knows it. But now the team knows it, and I think the fans see it. ... He genuinely believes he's the best player in the gym every single night. And he's such a dynamic young player. I think he's taking a leap."

Team USA's starting lineup will consist of Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the start of the FIBA World Cup, which gets underway Friday in the Philippines. The United States opens with New Zealand on Saturday.