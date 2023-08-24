Cowboys' AT&T Stadium To Undergo $350M Renovation Ahead of 2026 Men's World Cup

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium is getting a facelift ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The team announced $350 million in upgrades Wednesday that are set to keep the 14-year-old stadium modern ahead of hosting World Cup games.

"The vision to create, operate and maintain AT&T Stadium as the world's best venue of its kind is something that was accomplished by always having an eye to the future," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. "Now, after 14 seasons, that forward thinking to be industry leaders continues to be rooted in our deep commitment to our fans, our partners and our community. It is a reflection of the unparalleled experience and environment we want to provide every time they are here with us for Cowboys games or any of the world-class events that will call AT&T Stadium home."

NFL ownership previously approved funding for $295 million in stadium improvements in January.

AT&T Stadium is one of several major stadiums in the United States set to host World Cup games in 2026. The United States, Mexico and Canada came together for a North American bid that's the first of its kind.

FIFA has not made a determination on which city will host the World Cup final, but Jorge Ramos of ESPN reported AT&T Stadium is the current leader. Adding $350 million in upgrades could go a long way in locking down the coveted hosting duties.