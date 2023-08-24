Josh Jacobs Rumors: Dolphins Inquired About Trade, Raiders Said RB Isn't Available

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Having spent a lot of the offseason connected to free-agent running backs, the Miami Dolphins also made a run at Josh Jacobs in a trade.

Per The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the Dolphins inquired about trading for the All-Pro running back but were told by the Las Vegas Raiders he's not available.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe added the Dolphins made an "exploratory call" about Jacobs, but those talks didn't go far.

Wolfe also noted the Dolphins do have an interest in the "elite" running back trade market, including Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor, but they are only willing to go so far in terms of what they will give up.

The Dolphins were connected to Dalvin Cook before the four-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets on Aug. 16.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported on June 27 that Miami did make a formal offer to Cook.

The Dolphins have a deep running back group, but it's unclear if any of those players can handle a starting workload. Raheem Mostert played 16 games last season after appearing nine games the previous two seasons combined.

Jeff Wilson Jr. was inconsistent in eight games with the Dolphins after being acquired from the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 season.

De'Von Achane, a third-round pick in the 2023 draft, ran the fastest 40 at the NFL scouting combine among all running backs (4.32 seconds). He's currently dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in Saturday's preseason win over the Houston Texans that will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Jacobs remains a holdout from the Raiders after the two sides were unable to agree to terms on a long-term contract before the deadline for franchise-tagged players expired on July 17. If he eventually signs the franchise tender, it guarantees him $10.1 million for the 2023 season.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he didn't have any updates on Jacobs' situation.

Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the expectation is Jacobs will report to the Raiders before their regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 10.

Jacobs was named to the All-Pro first team last season after leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) and yards from scrimmage (2,053) in 17 starts.