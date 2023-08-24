Yankees' Aaron Judge Hits 3 HRs as Fans Celebrate End of 9-Game Losing Streak

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Judge was tired of losing.

The New York Yankees entered Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals on a nine-game losing streak, but the slugger put the team on his back and led the Bronx Bombers to a 9-1 victory.

He hit three home runs—including a grand slam—and finished with six RBI, which drew plenty of reaction on social media:

Judge's performance was a bright spot in what has turned into a horrible season for the Yankees. They entered with plenty of expectations after reaching the American League Championship Series last season, but they are in last place in the AL East and well outside the playoff picture.

General manager Brian Cashman went as far as to tell reporters Wednesday that the campaign has "been a disaster" and "definitely a shock."

Perhaps things would have been different if Judge didn't miss significant time with an injury. He is the star player and anchor for the lineup and turned in one of the best years in MLB history in 2022 when he launched 62 home runs.

He likely won't be able to lead the Yankees into the playoffs this season, but he at least brought an end to the losing streak and provided the team's fans with something to cheer about in a disappointing year.