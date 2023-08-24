X

MLB

    Yankees' Aaron Judge Hits 3 HRs as Fans Celebrate End of 9-Game Losing Streak

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 24, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a home run in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    Aaron Judge was tired of losing.

    The New York Yankees entered Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals on a nine-game losing streak, but the slugger put the team on his back and led the Bronx Bombers to a 9-1 victory.

    He hit three home runs—including a grand slam—and finished with six RBI, which drew plenty of reaction on social media:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Aaron Judge GRAND SLAM 💥 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Yankees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Yankees</a>)<a href="https://t.co/L9YJVpSPEf">pic.twitter.com/L9YJVpSPEf</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    AARON JUDGE GETS A HAT TRICK 🤯<br><br>First time in Judge's career he has a 3 HR game.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Yankees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Yankees</a>)<a href="https://t.co/hTtvicNtEb">pic.twitter.com/hTtvicNtEb</a>

    Baseball Is Dead @baseballisdead_

    Aaron Judge when the Yankees are about to lose ten games in a row. <a href="https://t.co/xhi06IWqOM">pic.twitter.com/xhi06IWqOM</a>

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    AARON JUDGE <a href="https://t.co/4qXN4stjZ0">pic.twitter.com/4qXN4stjZ0</a>

    YankeesMuse @YankeesMuse

    Aaron Judge's 162-game home run pace is 60 homers.<br><br>Imagine if we got a full season of this… amazing <a href="https://t.co/LKk3Tzf9JI">pic.twitter.com/LKk3Tzf9JI</a>

    Patches O'Houlihan @sondraa

    Yankees made history tonight and it's not because they lost 10 in a row, S/O to the bad man Aaron Judge. CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN 🫡

    YankeesMuse @YankeesMuse

    Yankees RBI leaders:<br><br>53 — Aaron Judge<br>50 — Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe<br><br>Judge missed 54 games. <a href="https://t.co/qKUqoS1wgs">pic.twitter.com/qKUqoS1wgs</a>

    Randy Wilkins @pamsson

    I'm happy they didn't shut Aaron Judge down. He's worth watching every single game. Dude is a monster.

    Evan Daniel @itsmrevandaniel

    Aaron Judge tonight. <a href="https://t.co/7bsMsDZKT2">pic.twitter.com/7bsMsDZKT2</a>

    Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ @BrendanKutyNJ

    Aaron Judge might be underpaid.

    roseanne ✨ @hoodierizz

    get you someone who makes you feel the way aaron judge makes anthony rizzo feel <a href="https://t.co/sScz5ofPix">pic.twitter.com/sScz5ofPix</a>

    Arby🇩🇴🇵🇷 @ABeltran1993

    Aaron Judge has had enough of this losing streak, and is putting his team on his back tonight 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a>

    Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks

    Aaron Judge said yeah this losing streak is ending tonight <a href="https://t.co/rFuy28Eai1">pic.twitter.com/rFuy28Eai1</a>

    Josh Stough @the_bro_panda

    Yankees: we are on a 9 game losing streak<br><br>Aaron Judge: fine I'll do it myself<br><br>A 3 HR night for Judge so far! Bringing in. 6 of the Yankees 8 runs

    Judge's performance was a bright spot in what has turned into a horrible season for the Yankees. They entered with plenty of expectations after reaching the American League Championship Series last season, but they are in last place in the AL East and well outside the playoff picture.

    General manager Brian Cashman went as far as to tell reporters Wednesday that the campaign has "been a disaster" and "definitely a shock."

    Perhaps things would have been different if Judge didn't miss significant time with an injury. He is the star player and anchor for the lineup and turned in one of the best years in MLB history in 2022 when he launched 62 home runs.

    He likely won't be able to lead the Yankees into the playoffs this season, but he at least brought an end to the losing streak and provided the team's fans with something to cheer about in a disappointing year.

