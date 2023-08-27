Every MLB Franchise's Mount Rushmore of Pitchers Since 1980

0 of 30

AP Photo/Doug Mills, File

The Mount Rushmore debate in sports is always a fun one, limiting a large field of players to the four best of the best based on some predetermined criteria to form a hypothetical mountainside monument.

Earlier this week, we rolled out each team's Mount Rushmore of hitters going back to the 1980 season. You all responded with some great debate in the comment section, so it's time to follow-up with the pitcher version.

Only stats from 1980 forward were considered, and only stats accrued with the team they are representing were considered. Players were allowed to appear for multiple teams if the numbers supported their inclusion for both clubs.

Let's get to it.

In case you missed it: Every MLB Franchise's Mount Rushmore of Hitters Since 1980