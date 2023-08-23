DeMarcus Ware to Be Inducted into Cowboys' Ring of Honor During 2023 Season

AP Photo/David Dermer

After being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, former NFL linebacker DeMarcus Ware is set to receive another accolade later this year.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced during a 2023 season kickoff event on Wednesday that Ware will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor this season:

Ware spoke about what it means to him to be added to the Ring of Honor, saying it was something that motivated him during his playing career:

The Cowboys drafted Ware with the 11th overall pick in 2005 and he went on to become one of the best linebackers of his generation. He spent nine seasons in Dallas and set the all-time franchise record for sacks with 117.

While Ware spent three seasons with the Denver Broncos and won a Super Bowl with them, he signed a one-day contract to retire as a Cowboy in 2017. He finished his career with 138.5 sacks, ranking ninth in NFL history.