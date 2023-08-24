Little League World Series 2023: Latest Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

0 of 3

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The field in the 2023 Little League World Series is thinning, with only the best teams still left in the competition, each seeking to hoist the most coveted prize in youth baseball.

Some, like Chinese Taipei, have established dominance while the United States side of the tournament bracket remains wide open, with any number of teams capable of advancing to the finals.

Thursday, two such teams will clash as the West and Northwest regions do battle, the latter fighting for its LLWS dreams.

When can you check out that high-stakes game and how will Curaçao respond to a beatdown at the hands of the aforementioned Chinese Taipei squad when they compete against Mexico?

Find out with this preview of Thursday's slate.