Little League World Series 2023: Latest Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

Little League World Series 2023: Latest Schedule, TV Info and Bracket PredictionsAugust 24, 2023
The field in the 2023 Little League World Series is thinning, with only the best teams still left in the competition, each seeking to hoist the most coveted prize in youth baseball.
Some, like Chinese Taipei, have established dominance while the United States side of the tournament bracket remains wide open, with any number of teams capable of advancing to the finals.
Thursday, two such teams will clash as the West and Northwest regions do battle, the latter fighting for its LLWS dreams.
When can you check out that high-stakes game and how will Curaçao respond to a beatdown at the hands of the aforementioned Chinese Taipei squad when they compete against Mexico?
Find out with this preview of Thursday's slate.
Wednesday Scores
Asia-Pacific Region def. Caribbean Region (9-1)
Southwest Region def. Northwest Region (1-0)
Mexico def. Japan (2-0)
West Region def. Southeast Region (5-3)
Thursday Schedule
Caribbean Region (Willemstad, Curaçao) vs. Mexico Region (Tijuana, Mexico) (3:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Caribbean Region)
Little League Home Run Derby (5:00 p.m., ESPN)
Northwest Region (Seattle, Washington) vs. West Region (El Segundo, California) (7:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Northwest Region)
Thursday Preview
The Northwest Region representatives out of Seattle learned the hard way Wednesday that if they run into a defense that is capable of silencing their bats, they will not win, as evidenced by Needville, Texas' shutout over the squad.
The Seattle team will look to avenge that defeat Thursday against a West Region team from El Segundo, California that can score right along with them, but has given up its fair share of runs for an undefeated team.
Do not be surprised if we see one team reach double digits as they swing the bat, each looking to continue on their quest to eventually represent the United States in the final.
On the international side of the bracket, the world got a look at a seemingly unstoppable Chinese Taipei team Wednesday as they hung up nine runs on defending international champ, Curaçao.
The Caribbean team was competitive early but their opponents ultimately bludgeoned the ball and put the game far out of reach en route to a statement victory. The Asia-Pacific team looks like the class of the tournament and a team no one, from either side of the bracket, can realistically defeat at this point.
Curaçao will look to regain momentum Thursday when they meet Mexico, which scored an impressive victory over Japan. A loss would send the defending champions home but a win could keep them in contention, even if there is absolutely no reason to believe they can conceivably hang with their Chinese Taipei peers.