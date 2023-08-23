Eagles' Darius Slay on Jalen Carter: Probably Should've Been No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is impressed by what he's seen from rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the 2023 season approaching.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the veteran cornerback said the Georgia product probably should have been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft:

Philadelphia traded up one spot with the Chicago Bears and selected Carter with the No. 9 pick.

The defensive tackle didn't fall in the draft because of his football ability. He helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships and very well might have been the No. 1 pick under other circumstances.

However, he was involved in a race that ended in the Jan. 15 car crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

In March, ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported that police alleged that Carter's SUV was racing the car that crashed, which LeCroy was driving. Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service.

He was also required to attend a state-approved defensive driving course.

That situation, as well as reports that Carter struggled during a pro day and was heavier than expected, led to the defensive tackle dropping toward the end of the top 10.

Philadelphia picked him, and Slay seems to believe his team made the right choice.