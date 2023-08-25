Which NFL RB is a Better Trade Target, Jonathan Taylor or Josh Jacobs?

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's been the offseason of running back strife in the NFL. And that continues now with buzz surrounding two of the league's most talented backs, Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts (for now) and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders (also for now), as both generate trade speculation based on their current situations.

Following a public quarrel between team and player, the Colts have granted Taylor the ability to seek a trade. Per ESPN's Stephen Holder, Taylor has until Tuesday to find a suitable deal, and six teams have inquired.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has yet to report to the Raiders after being slapped with the franchise tag this offseason. He's also yet to sign his tender, obviously, and Zamir White is listed as the top back on the team's unofficial depth chart. And Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has noted there are some indications the Raiders may be trying to drum up trade interest for Jacobs.

So, let's play Would You Rather? regarding the two standout offensive weapons.

Track record

Taylor: His All-Pro 2021 campaign was absolutely brilliant, but that's really his only remarkable season thus far. His 5.0 yards-per-attempt average as a rookie indicates he's not a one-hit wonder, but his rate-based numbers dropped significantly in his injury-plagued third year (2022).

Jacobs: The reigning rushing champ has now been a Pro Bowler twice, was Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up and has been consistently solid at a minimum and spectacular when at his best. He might not peak quite as high as Taylor, but the delta between the two peaks isn't significant enough to compensate for Jacobs' overall track record.

The edge: Jacobs

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Pedigree

Taylor: Forty players were selected before he went off the board in the second round of the 2020 draft. Ball security was a bit of a concern then and that hasn't totally gone away. Still, he's got 4.4 speed and combines that with above-average size in relation to that quickness (226 pounds).

Jacobs: A first-round pick (24th overall) one year earlier than Taylor, Jacobs is more powerful than Taylor despite being similarly sized. However, he lacks that break-away speed. He's less of a liability when it comes to turnovers. And while neither player really stands out as a blocker, Jacobs has the advantage there. So it's close. The tiebreaker? Taylor is a year younger.

The edge: Taylor

Off the field

Taylor: He's never caused any reported or obvious issues prior to this offseason. And while it's always tough to gauge something that is at least partially in-house, it does look as though the Colts organization deserves plenty of culpability for what has happened here. In a new setting, there's little reason to believe Taylor won't be a model citizen and teammate.

Jacobs: Whether or not he deserves kudos for making a stand, his holdout could be a red flag for teams that want to ensure he'll be happy and productive for them. That's a reasonable expectation and desire, and it's entirely possible he'll do it again in the future. Again, not necessarily unadmirable, but something to consider that could impact team success.

The edge: Taylor

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Contract situation

Taylor: The 24-year-old is entering a contract year that carries a salary-cap hit of just $5.1 million, according to Spotrac. However, a team source told ESPN's Dianna Russini that "the contract he is expecting is the challenge" on the trade front.

Jacobs: The 25-year-old is obviously not down with the $10.1 million franchise tag and reportedly turned down an offer worth up to $12 million a year this offseason. If you want him healthy and happy, you'll have to make him one of the highest-paid backs in the game.

The edge: Neither

Future trajectory

Taylor: Yes, he's younger than Jacobs. But it's fair to be concerned about the ankle injury that practically ruined his 2022 season and has kept him off the field again this summer. It appears he's aggravated said injury several times and we know how short shelf lives can be at the running back position.

Jacobs: The battering ram has missed just three games the last three years. He's dealt with shoulder and ankle injuries but has spent a lot less time out of action than Taylor (who has missed seven games in the same span). It's safe to predict he might have a longer prime, and there's no doubt he's coming off a stronger, healthier campaign than Taylor.

The edge: Jacobs

Who would we rather? Jacobs

In terms of talent, this is practically a toss-up. I wouldn't fault a team for leaning in either direction based on what meets their needs. If you want a game-breaker to put your offense over the top and you don't need to rely on him week in and week out, it's probably Taylor. But if you need a guy who is likely going to grind for you more consistently for years to come, you'd probably be better off investing in Jacobs.

Because the future always means more than the past in this league, and especially at that position, I'll generally lean Jacobs. He's on a roll, and he's more likely to hold up.