2023 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Strategy and Cheatsheet for Opening Rounds

2023 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Strategy and Cheatsheet for Opening RoundsAugust 24, 2023
When it comes to preparing for fantasy football drafts, there are several tools at a manager's disposal. Checking the injury reports, diving into depth charts and perusing the latest preseason buzz is a great way to expand one's knowledge beyond what last year's stats sheets might provide.
Managers can also use mock-draft tools like FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator to get a feel for how this year's crop of potential fantasy stars is being valued.
To demonstrate, we've run a full 12-team, point-per-reception (PPR) mock using FantasyPros' toolkit. We'll run down the first three rounds, analyze the trends from our mock, and dive into a few strategies for getting the most out of your own mock drafts.
You'll also find a quick-reference cheat sheet for the top skill players that should be under consideration in the early rounds.
Three-Round PPR Mock
Round 1
Team 1: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Team 2: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Team 3: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Team 4: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Team 5: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Team 6: Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Team 7: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Team 8: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Team 9: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
Team 10: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
Team 11: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Team 12: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Round 2
Team 12: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Team 11: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Team 10: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Team 9: Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Team 8: A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Team 7: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Team 6: Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
Team 5: Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Team 4: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Team 3: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Team 2: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Team 1: Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
Round 3
Team 1: Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Team 2: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Team 3: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
Team 4: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
Team 5: Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Team 6: Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Team 7: DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Team 8: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Team 9: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Team 10: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Team 11: Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Team 12: Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Analysis and Strategies
Since FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator bases picks off of the average draft position from multiple sites, it can paint a fairly accurate picture of how players and positions are being valued.
In our simulated draft, pass-catchers were the hot ticket in Round 1, with only four running backs being selected. Unsurprisingly, all four RBs—Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson are expected to have a ton of PPR upside in 2023.
Kicking off a draft with a high-volume pass-catcher like Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase or Travis Kelce is a great way to go. Snagging two within the first three rounds can also be smart.
There are only a handful of truly elite running backs in the NFL, but there's a wide second tier. Team 2, for example, partnered Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith with Joe Mixon. Chase and Smith both have Pro Bowl potential, while the next RB taken after Smith, Rhamondre Stevenson, might not be dramatically better than Kenneth Walker III, who went in the fifth round of our mock.
Stevenson initially projected as an every-down back, but after the New England Patriots added Ezekiel Elliott, he's likely to again find himself in a committee. The good news for Stevenson (and Elliott) managers is that New England should lean heavily on its backfield.
"This is definitely a team that wants to run the ball and wants to be balanced," Elliott told team reporter Tamara Brown.
Again, knowing what roles players will fill is important.
Doubling up on running backs—as Teams 11 and 12 did—is an older strategy, but it can still be viable if done correctly. The challenge is finding high-volume pass-catchers in the middle rounds.
Team 12's tandem of Bijan Robinson and Nick Chubb is promising, as both project as high-volume players. Mark Andrews is an elite PPR tight end, and it's a solid trio. However, Team 12 must get a little lucky and get legit WR 2 production out of fourth- and fifth-round receivers Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin.
Note that Kelce and Andrews are really the only tight ends worth grabbing in the first three rounds.
With the NFL continuing to be a pass-first league, quarterbacks are beginning to go earlier in drafts than they did a few years ago. High-floor signal-callers Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all went in the first three rounds of our mock, and that's where they're sure to go in several real-world drafts.
Managers not keen on taking a signal-caller early, though, shouldn't fret. There are enough starting-caliber fantasy quarterbacks that one can usually be found after Round 5. Jared Goff and Derek Carr, for example, are ranked QB17 and QB19, respectively, in FantasyPros' consensus rankings.
Managers not taking a quarterback early should strive for at least one running back and one receiver (Kelce/Andrews included) while doubling up at one of those positions in the first three rounds. Teams 4 and 7 were the only ones in our mock to not take at least one receiver and one running back, and both took quarterbacks.
Positional Cheat Sheet
Quarterbacks
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
9. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
10. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Running Backs
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
7. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
10. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
Wide Receivers
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
4. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
8. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
10. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
5. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
6. Darren Waller, New York Giants
7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans