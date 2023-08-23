X

    Cooper Flagg Sets Duke, Kansas, UConn Visits; 5-Star PF Ranked No. 1 CBB Recruit

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 23, 2023

    SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 16: Cooper Flagg of Montverde (32) dunks the ball during the Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian on January 16, 2023 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Cooper Flagg is headed to Duke.

    And UConn.

    And Kansas.

    The consensus top prospect in the 2024 recruiting class set his first official visits for the fall, with the three powerhouses topping his list, Flagg's mother told Travis Branham of 247Sports.

