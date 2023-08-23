Cooper Flagg Sets Duke, Kansas, UConn Visits; 5-Star PF Ranked No. 1 CBB Recruit

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cooper Flagg is headed to Duke.

And UConn.

And Kansas.

The consensus top prospect in the 2024 recruiting class set his first official visits for the fall, with the three powerhouses topping his list, Flagg's mother told Travis Branham of 247Sports.

