Big Ten Football: Preview and Predictions for 2023 Season

0 of 9

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Led by two-time reigning champ Michigan, the Big Ten is poised for another strong showing in the 2023 college football season.

Once again, the Wolverines have College Football Playoff potential. Michigan will be fending off charges from Ohio State and Penn State, among other playoff hopefuls such as Iowa and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the upcoming campaign is the last of an era.

Next season, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington will leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten. Divisions will be scrapped as the league expands to 18 schools, so it's the final season of the East vs. West format.

Can anyone in the West stop the East—presumably Michigan, Ohio State or Penn State—from securing a 10-0 record in Indianapolis?