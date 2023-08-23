Michael Jordan Texts Stephen A. to Say Magic Johnson Is Better PG Than Steph Curry

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith cited an authoritative source regarding a discussion over the best point guard in NBA history.

During First Take on Wednesday, Smith read a message from Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in which MJ argued in favor of putting Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson ahead of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Jordan wrote to Smith early Wednesday morning to say Johnson "is easily the best point guard of all time" and that Curry "is very close but not in front of Magic." Jordan cited Johnson's five NBA titles along with his 138 career triple-doubles, the latter of which are the third-most ever.

Curry opened this door when he told retired NBA star Gilbert Arenas he'd put himself at the top of the list of the greatest point guards.

Magic was a 12-time All-Star, three-time league MVP and a three-time NBA Finals MVP. He averaged 19.5 points, 11.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds across 13 seasons, and his multifaceted game and 6'9" frame helped to redefine the position.

Thanks to his prodigious three-point shooting, Curry is bound to have a similar legacy long after he walks away from the NBA, and there's no question the 35-year-old is the best of his generation.

Still, plenty of fans will agree with Jordan in putting Johnson above him in the point guard hierarchy.