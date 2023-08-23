X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Michael Jordan Texts Stephen A. to Say Magic Johnson Is Better PG Than Steph Curry

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 23, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 19: NBA Legends, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan talk during the 71st NBA All-Star Game as part of the 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 19, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith cited an authoritative source regarding a discussion over the best point guard in NBA history.

    During First Take on Wednesday, Smith read a message from Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in which MJ argued in favor of putting Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson ahead of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

    Jordan wrote to Smith early Wednesday morning to say Johnson "is easily the best point guard of all time" and that Curry "is very close but not in front of Magic." Jordan cited Johnson's five NBA titles along with his 138 career triple-doubles, the latter of which are the third-most ever.

    Curry opened this door when he told retired NBA star Gilbert Arenas he'd put himself at the top of the list of the greatest point guards.

    Gilbert Arenas @GilsArenaShow

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> SAID HE'S THE BEST POINT GUARD EVER. 👀🔥<br><br>HIS WORDS. NOT MINE. 🤷🏾‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/SYgQHlQwr2">pic.twitter.com/SYgQHlQwr2</a>

    Magic was a 12-time All-Star, three-time league MVP and a three-time NBA Finals MVP. He averaged 19.5 points, 11.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds across 13 seasons, and his multifaceted game and 6'9" frame helped to redefine the position.

    Michael Jordan Texts Stephen A. to Say Magic Johnson Is Better PG Than Steph Curry
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Thanks to his prodigious three-point shooting, Curry is bound to have a similar legacy long after he walks away from the NBA, and there's no question the 35-year-old is the best of his generation.

    Still, plenty of fans will agree with Jordan in putting Johnson above him in the point guard hierarchy.