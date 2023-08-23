    FIBA World Cup 2023: Dates, Schedule, Rosters, Groups and Basketball Bracket Info

    Joe TanseyAugust 23, 2023

    FIBA World Cup 2023: Dates, Schedule, Rosters, Groups and Basketball Bracket Info

      ABU DHABI, UAE - AUGUST 20: Anthony Edwards #10 of the Senior Men's National Team dribbles the ball during the 2023 FIBA World Cup against the German National Team at Etihad Arena on August 20, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates.
      Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

      The United States comes into the FIBA World Cup without the designation of reigning champion for the first time in a decade.

      Spain holds that title going into the 2023 event held across the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

      Spain is one of three nations to win the FIBA World Cup in the last 30 years. The United States has four titles in that span, Spain has two and the former nation of Yugoslavia has the other two.

      The United States should advance to the quarterfinals, but they will not have their top-tier talent to avoid another frustrating finish. Anthony Edwards is the star of the team that will try to better the seventh-place mark set in 2019.

      In addition to a World Cup title, Olympic qualification is on the line from August 25-September 10. The top two teams from the Americas and Europe, as well as the top finisher from Africa, Asia and Oceania will earn spots in the 2024 Olympics field alongside host France.

      The group stage takes place from August 25-30, with all teams playing three games. The tournament will then transition to a second group phase that will determine the eight quarterfinalists and the rest of the finishing order.

      The full FIBA World Cup schedule can be found on the tournament's official website. The United States opens play on Saturday at 8:40 a.m. ET against New Zealand.

    Rosters

      ABU DHABI, UAE - AUGUST 18: Jalen Brunson #11 of the Senior Men's National Team handles the ball during the 2023 FIBA World Cup against the Greece National Team at Etihad Arena on August 18, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates.
      Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

      The United States roster is led by Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Brandon Ingram.

      Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis and Austin Reaves are also on the roster.

      Luka Doncic is the biggest superstar confirmed for the tournament. He leads a Slovenia side looking to improve on its fourth-place finish at the Summer Olympics.

      Reigning world champion Spain features Juan and Willy Hernangomez, Usman Garuba, Santi Aldama and plenty of European-based talent. 2019 runner-up Argentina did not qualify for the tournament.

      Rudy Gobert and Nicolas Batum headline the France roster, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett lead Canada. Lauri Markkanen (Finland), Josh Giddey (Australia), Franz and Moritz Wagner (Germany) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia) are among the notable NBA participants.

      The full list of rosters can be found here on the FIBA World Cup website.

    Groups and Bracket Info

      ABU DHABI, UAE - AUGUST 20: Anthony Edwards of the USA Senior Men's National Team plays defense during the game against Germany as part of 2023 FIBA World Cup at Etihad Arena on August 20, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates.
      Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

      First Round

      Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Italy, Philippines

      Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, China, Puerto Rico

      Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, New Zealand

      Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Lithuania, Montenegro

      Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, Japan

      Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia, Venezuela

      Group G: Iran, Spain, Ivory Coast, Brazil

      Group H: Canada, Latvia, Lebanon, France

      Second Round

      Group I: A1, B1, A2, B2

      Group J: C1, D1, C2, D2

      Group K: E1, F1, E2, F2

      Group L: G1, H1, G2, H2

      Group M: A3, B3, A4, B4

      Group N: C3, D3, C4, D4

      Group O: E3, F3, E4, F4

      Group P: G3, G4, H3, H4

      Quarterfinals

      Group I winner vs. Group J second place

      Group K winner vs. Group L second place

      Group J winner vs. Group I second place

      Group L winner vs. Group K second place

      The World Cup field will go from 32 teams to eight through two group phases.

      The first group stage determines which 16 nations will be eligible to qualify for the quarterfinals and which sides will fight for 17th-32nd place.

      Every team in a group plays each other in the first round. Nations play two games in the second round against sides from the other group. For example, the United States would play the two Group D qualifiers for Group J in the second round and they would not face the other advancing team from Group C again.

      The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on September 5 and 6. Each quarterfinalist is guaranteed three extra games because the tournament plays games to determine the finishing order from first to eighth.

      The semifinal matchups are scheduled for September 8 and the final takes place September 10 in Pasay.

