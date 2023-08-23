FIBA World Cup 2023: Dates, Schedule, Rosters, Groups and Basketball Bracket Info

0 of 2

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The United States comes into the FIBA World Cup without the designation of reigning champion for the first time in a decade.



Spain holds that title going into the 2023 event held across the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

Spain is one of three nations to win the FIBA World Cup in the last 30 years. The United States has four titles in that span, Spain has two and the former nation of Yugoslavia has the other two.

The United States should advance to the quarterfinals, but they will not have their top-tier talent to avoid another frustrating finish. Anthony Edwards is the star of the team that will try to better the seventh-place mark set in 2019.

In addition to a World Cup title, Olympic qualification is on the line from August 25-September 10. The top two teams from the Americas and Europe, as well as the top finisher from Africa, Asia and Oceania will earn spots in the 2024 Olympics field alongside host France.

The group stage takes place from August 25-30, with all teams playing three games. The tournament will then transition to a second group phase that will determine the eight quarterfinalists and the rest of the finishing order.

The full FIBA World Cup schedule can be found on the tournament's official website. The United States opens play on Saturday at 8:40 a.m. ET against New Zealand.