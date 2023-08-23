Patriots' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

0 of 4

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have a gauntlet of a schedule in front of them in 2023.

They have the potential to fail spectacularly and be one of Bill Belichick's worst teams, or be the surprise side in the NFL.

New England's AFC East schedule got tougher with Aaron Rodgers' arrival to the New York Jets, and the out-of-division slate is not for the faint of heart.

The AFC East is matched up with the NFC East and AFC West in 2023. You could argue those are the two toughest divisions in the NFL outside of the AFC East.

One set of consecutive home games, in Weeks 1 and 2, and an overseas trip that takes away a home game further complicate matters for the Patriots in what could be a tough season.