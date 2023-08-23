NFL Rumors: Raiders Have 'No Interest' in Josh Jacobs Trade amid Jonathan Taylor Buzz

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders "have shown no interest" in trading star running back Josh Jacobs, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jacobs has still yet to sign his one-year, $10.1 million franchise tender, which is becoming a larger and larger concern with Week 1 of the regular season quickly approaching.

For now, the Raiders are adopting a different tactic than the Indianapolis Colts are with their disgruntled running back. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday they gave Jonathan Taylor permission to explore any trade avenues.

Jacobs has become a symbol for the dire state of the running back market. He led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) but couldn't secure what he considered to be a worthwhile extension before the July deadline.

The same thing happened with the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley, who ultimately agreed to a one-year pact that can pay him slightly more than the franchise tag.

Taylor, meanwhile, can see the writing on the wall as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Jacobs hasn't shown up at training camp so far. Because he hasn't signed his franchise tender, he isn't technically holding out and thus isn't subject to the fines laid out under the collective bargaining agreement.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore reported the Raiders remain optimistic the All-Pro will arrive in time to suit up for the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 10. But he might be a bit rusty after having missed so much offseason time.

With Bonsignore's report in mind, it's little surprise that Las Vegas would effectively shut down trade talks.

Purely in practical terms, dealing Jacobs wouldn't make a ton of sense. Whatever return the Raiders would get is bound to yield less value than simply keeping him on the roster for another year.

And while Jacobs could theoretically continue his standoff into Week 1 and beyond, the odds of that happening seem slim. Unlike Le'Veon Bell, who sat out all of 2018 amid a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has few assurances a big payday will be forthcoming to make the whole thing worth it.

Sooner or later, fans will probably see Jacobs in a Raiders uniform again.