NFL Teams That Would Be Better off Rebuilding Ahead of 2023 Season

David Berding/Getty Images

With the NFL offseason nearing its conclusion, optimism is at an all-time high for NFL fans. The wave of positivity from free agency and the draft has yet to fully subside, and the regular season represents a blank slate for every franchise.



Right now, every team is undefeated and can dream of making a push to the 2023 postseason.



The reality, though, is that some franchises aren't title contenders and should be able to recognize it. Those with questionable rosters, uncertain quarterback situations—now or in the very near future—and facing low expectations shouldn't be as eager to go all-in on the coming season.



These teams can find more value in developing young talent and eyeing a promising 2024 draft class than clawing for seven or eight wins.



A .500 record can be viewed as progress for teams that have already begun rebuilding—those expected to start rookie quarterbacks in 2023, for example. For the following teams, though, it's time to embrace the rebuild instead of mediocrity.

