Eagles Who Need Strong Preseason Finish to Make 53-Man Roster

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have a tough roster to make.

You would hope that is the case for the reigning NFC champion as it begins its quest to get back to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles' ambitions give younger, developmental players less of a chance to make the regular-season roster.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni could chose more experienced players to get the most out of every spot on the roster.

Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts will serve as the final audition for a few key defensive players, including one of the team's standout stars of preseason.

There are not many decisions to make on offense, but the Eagles staff may be forced into one at tight end.