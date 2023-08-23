Eagles Who Need Strong Preseason Finish to Make 53-Man Roster

Eagles Who Need Strong Preseason Finish to Make 53-Man RosterAugust 23, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles have a tough roster to make.
You would hope that is the case for the reigning NFC champion as it begins its quest to get back to the Super Bowl.
The Eagles' ambitions give younger, developmental players less of a chance to make the regular-season roster.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni could chose more experienced players to get the most out of every spot on the roster.
Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts will serve as the final audition for a few key defensive players, including one of the team's standout stars of preseason.
There are not many decisions to make on offense, but the Eagles staff may be forced into one at tight end.
Eli Ricks
Eli Ricks displayed his upside in the first two preseason games, but potential may not be enough for him to make the roster.
The top of the Eagles' cornerback depth chart is set with Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox. Josh Jobe and Kelee Ringo feel safe to make the roster as well.
That leaves Ricks and Mario Goodrich to fight for the roster spot that would have belonged to Zech McPhearson, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 of preseason.
In Jobe and Ringo, the Eagles already have two young cornerbacks on the roster. They may not take the risk of adding a third inexperienced NFL player in Ricks despite the impressive plays he made in preseason.
Philadelphia could go with Goodrich, who has a year up on Ricks in NFL experience and knows the Eagles system more after spending time on the practice squad last season.
Ricks could force his way on to the 53-man roster with a strong showing against the Indianapolis Colts, and if that is the case, the Eagles will have a lot of young potential stars backing up their three established corners.
Nicholas Morrow
Nicholas Morrow's roster spot seemed secure entering training camp.
The free-agent addition of Zach Cunningham could make Morrow expendable as the Eagles coaching staff plan out the 53-man roster.
Cunningham and Christian Elliss will compete for the starting linebacker spot alongside Nakobe Dean. Haason Reddick and Nolan Smith are among the linebackers who could be listed as edge-rushers on the Week 1 roster.
Morrow made five tackles in the Week 2 tie with the Cleveland Browns, and he must be active again versus the Colts to prove to the coaching staff that he belongs on the first regular-season roster .
A roster cut may be a bit surprising for Morrow, who made a career-high 116 tackles for the Chicago Bears last season, but that shows how deep the Eagles defense is.
The Eagles could keep as many as 12 defensive linemen, with edge-rushers included in that tally, and they need an abundance of defensive backs, so inside linebacker may be the position that receives one fewer roster spot.
Tyree Jackson
Tyree Jackson has been a fascinating prospect for a few years now.
Jackson played quarterback at Buffalo in college and then transition to tight end. His career has been marred by injuries, but he still is an intriguing prospect because of his 6'7" frame.
The Eagles have Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll in place at tight end. Grant Calcaterra can make a strong case to the be on the 53-man roster as well.
Jackson can make one final push to beat out Calcaterra, or even one of the projected reserve wide receivers on Thursday.
Jackson led the Eagles in receiving yards with 41 against the Browns, and he should feature in a large role with Marcus Mariota and Tanner McKee earning the bulk of the offensive snaps versus the Colts.
The towering tight end has a clear physical advantage over Calcaterra and wide receivers Joseph Ngata, Greg Ward and Devon Allen. He could make the roster over all of those players if he leads the team in receiving yards for the second straight week and finds the end zone at any point.