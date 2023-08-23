Jets HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 3

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The third episode of HBO's Hard Knocks brought another classic speech by New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and a blinged-out team owner Woody Johnson, but a karaoke performance from a rookie might've stolen the show.

Saleh's speech had social media buzzing early, as he broke down the differing levels of a competitor. Fans online were left pumped up by the coach's extensive breakdown:

Jets fans have not always had a great view of Johnson, but he may have won them over when he unveiled his brand-new diamond necklace. The 76-year-old likely drew some inspiration from reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner, who owns a similar chain of his own and also gifted one to new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Fans online were pleasantly surprised by Johnson's bling:

However, the standout moment of the episode came during the team's rookie showcase, which was a redo after the first-year players' lackluster showing in Episode Two. While the team enjoyed classics like "Return of the Mack" and "I Want It That Way," rookie wide receiver Jerome Kapp tore the house down with his rendition of Eminem's freestyle from his iconic movie 8 Mile.

Kapp was so good at emulating the legendary rapper that he had Jets fans calling for him to earn a roster spot based on that performance alone:

The episode also featured the contentious joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a brief look at the arrival of newly-signed running back Dalvin Cook and veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb's reveal of his wife's pregnancy to their two sons. It culminated with the Jets' preseason loss to the Bucs, which included an impressive run by third-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

It's clear that the vibes around the Jets might be higher than ever. No Kapp.