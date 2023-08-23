X

    Jets HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 3

    Doric SamAugust 23, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 19: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets prior to the Preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Augut 19, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The third episode of HBO's Hard Knocks brought another classic speech by New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and a blinged-out team owner Woody Johnson, but a karaoke performance from a rookie might've stolen the show.

    Saleh's speech had social media buzzing early, as he broke down the differing levels of a competitor. Fans online were left pumped up by the coach's extensive breakdown:

    Brandyn Pokrass @BPok24

    Saleh with another great speech🔥🔥 Definition of a leader. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Paulie Bruz @Paulie_Bruz

    Didn't realize Saleh was going to be teaching me something this episode <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    nicole esther @njrealtornic

    It's pretty amazing to see Saleh's plan come to fruition after just 3 years. Now with the blessing of the football gods, the wins will come.

    J. Gray @JGrayJets

    Saleh is such a good leader 🔥

    Dan @NYSportsDan

    Micheal Clemons head almost explodes while listening to another classic Robert Saleh speech <a href="https://t.co/1BieaujZTI">pic.twitter.com/1BieaujZTI</a>

    nik @noodletwoone

    I am taking notes on this Saleh speech no lie.

    Jets fans have not always had a great view of Johnson, but he may have won them over when he unveiled his brand-new diamond necklace. The 76-year-old likely drew some inspiration from reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner, who owns a similar chain of his own and also gifted one to new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

    Fans online were pleasantly surprised by Johnson's bling:

    Blankzy @Blankzy_

    I SEE YOU WOODY JOHNSON LMFAOOO <a href="https://t.co/co01on0PAI">pic.twitter.com/co01on0PAI</a>

    Eric Fischer @BigEWDUZ

    Woody Johnson with the iced out chain may be the moment of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> this season. <a href="https://t.co/BPvYqjsDeD">pic.twitter.com/BPvYqjsDeD</a>

    Antwan V. Staley @antwanstaley

    Woody Johnson's chain is 🔥🔥😂😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/CFCPOR2hYp">pic.twitter.com/CFCPOR2hYp</a>

    dps2002 @dps2002

    Woody Johnson wearing a big-ass necklace spelling out "WOODY" is not what I was expecting to see tonight <a href="https://t.co/rlMElQcHlJ">https://t.co/rlMElQcHlJ</a>

    Grayson Alexander @Grayson_MLB

    Woody Johnson just bought himself a diamond necklace (with his name on it) and felt like showing it off to his employees in a meeting?<br><br>No notes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    BGMAC1 🏈 Sauce 🏀 D. Book Fan @bgmac1

    Woody Johnson Rocking that Ice!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ice?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/takeflight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#takeflight</a> <a href="https://t.co/OVjTGF5ynz">pic.twitter.com/OVjTGF5ynz</a>

    Paulie Bruz @Paulie_Bruz

    This Woody Johnson Era is the best era <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a> <a href="https://t.co/elcXWDshxV">pic.twitter.com/elcXWDshxV</a>

    Jay B @TradeNTrain1980

    🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Not Woody Johnson w the bling… 😂🤣😂🤣 We know where that $35 Mil Aaron gave back went…

    However, the standout moment of the episode came during the team's rookie showcase, which was a redo after the first-year players' lackluster showing in Episode Two. While the team enjoyed classics like "Return of the Mack" and "I Want It That Way," rookie wide receiver Jerome Kapp tore the house down with his rendition of Eminem's freestyle from his iconic movie 8 Mile.

    Kapp was so good at emulating the legendary rapper that he had Jets fans calling for him to earn a roster spot based on that performance alone:

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    All-time rookie performance, no Kapp 🧢<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/JeromeKapp85?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeromeKapp85</a> <a href="https://t.co/D8rPXApHuI">pic.twitter.com/D8rPXApHuI</a>

    NFL @NFL

    This reaction to the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a> rookie talent show 😂<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/cnkTFqjtQB">pic.twitter.com/cnkTFqjtQB</a>

    Antwan V. Staley @antwanstaley

    Jets need to keep Jerome Kapp around just for his talent show performance 😂😂

    Jack Stollow @jetsbyjack

    Jerome Kapp absolutely crushing his rookie performance completely makes up for the other rookies being unfunny plus some

    Diane Quail @DianeQuail8

    Jerome Kapp has won my shady little heart 💚🖤 <a href="https://t.co/LMbQcp5qvn">pic.twitter.com/LMbQcp5qvn</a>

    Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️😎 @rachelmlenzi

    The Jets can't cut Jerome Kapp after that. They just can't. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/qIgx8bLIph">pic.twitter.com/qIgx8bLIph</a>

    Stephen Zantz @szantz

    Jerome Kapp needs to be on the practice squad solely for the vibes

    nik @noodletwoone

    Jerome Kapp needs to make the team. Not negotiable.

    The episode also featured the contentious joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a brief look at the arrival of newly-signed running back Dalvin Cook and veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb's reveal of his wife's pregnancy to their two sons. It culminated with the Jets' preseason loss to the Bucs, which included an impressive run by third-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

    It's clear that the vibes around the Jets might be higher than ever. No Kapp.