    Video: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Gifted Custom No. 8 Diamond Chain by Sauce Gardner

    Jack MurrayJuly 22, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Sauce Gardner attend game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on May 02, 2023 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 111-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Although he's made a name for himself as a nightmare for quarterbacks, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner had quite the gift for his own team's signal-caller.

    In a video posted by the Jets on Twitter, Gardner was shown gifting Aaron Rodgers a custom-made diamond chain sporting the quarterback's No. 8 that he will wear with the Jets this coming season.

    New York Jets @nyjets

    <a href="https://t.co/U9oZUiOoaA">https://t.co/U9oZUiOoaA</a> <a href="https://t.co/YRvbpNK8Cb">pic.twitter.com/YRvbpNK8Cb</a>

    "You're my jeweler's favorite quarterback," Gardner told Rodgers. "He wanted to cook up something special for you. He brought the idea to me, I said I think it would be a good idea"

    Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April in a move that is set to reshape the long-struggling franchise.

    Gardner, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has emerged as a franchise cornerstone after his breakout rookie season that saw him make 75 tackles, notch two interceptions and take home AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

    Rodgers will be wearing a new number for the first time in his career after donning No. 12 with the Green Bay Packers for 18 seasons. He had plenty of success in that jersey, earning four MVP awards and a Super Bowl title.

    He'll return to his collegiate number with the Jets, and Gardner's gift is another sign that the two have already taken a step towards forming a close friendship that could help the franchise achieve a new level of stability going forward.

