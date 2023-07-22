Video: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Gifted Custom No. 8 Diamond Chain by Sauce Gardner

Elsa/Getty Images

Although he's made a name for himself as a nightmare for quarterbacks, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner had quite the gift for his own team's signal-caller.

In a video posted by the Jets on Twitter, Gardner was shown gifting Aaron Rodgers a custom-made diamond chain sporting the quarterback's No. 8 that he will wear with the Jets this coming season.

"You're my jeweler's favorite quarterback," Gardner told Rodgers. "He wanted to cook up something special for you. He brought the idea to me, I said I think it would be a good idea"

Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April in a move that is set to reshape the long-struggling franchise.

Gardner, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has emerged as a franchise cornerstone after his breakout rookie season that saw him make 75 tackles, notch two interceptions and take home AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Rodgers will be wearing a new number for the first time in his career after donning No. 12 with the Green Bay Packers for 18 seasons. He had plenty of success in that jersey, earning four MVP awards and a Super Bowl title.

He'll return to his collegiate number with the Jets, and Gardner's gift is another sign that the two have already taken a step towards forming a close friendship that could help the franchise achieve a new level of stability going forward.