1 Sentence to Describe Every MLB Team Heading into Stretch Run of 2023 Season

25 of 30

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One Sentence Synopsis: Back from the dead with an incredible run for the second straight season.

Last year's big Seattle Mariners run came earlier in the calendar and was slightly more absurd. After sitting at 29-39 on June 20, they won 22 of their next 25 games to enter the All-Star Break in wild card position, ultimately snapping their 21-year postseason drought.

This year, the M's were 50-50 in late July, far enough out of the postseason picture to embrace somewhat of a seller's mentality at the trade deadline, shipping closer Paul Sewald to Arizona.

But the day after the trade deadline, the Mariners started an eight-game winning streak.

And a few days after that one was snapped, they started another eight-game winning streak.

From July 25 through August 22, they went 21-5, storming all the way back not only to what would be the AL's No. 6 seed if the season ended today but to within a game of first place in the AL West.

Julio Rodríguez stole all of the headlines with his preposterous 17-for-22 stretch at the plate last weekend. But Cal Raleigh hit 10 home runs during those 26 games, Teoscar Hernández heated back up including a five-hit game of his own and even Dylan Moore had both the first and second multi-HR games of his career.

Perhaps most impressive of all: Seattle's sans-Sewald bullpen has a 2.55 ERA thus far in August.

It's all coming up M's these days.