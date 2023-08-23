X

    Yankees Roasted by Twitter for 1st 9-Game Losing Streak Since 1982

    August 23, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out swinging in the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    It's official, folks—the New York Yankees are really, really, really bad.

    The Bronx Bombers lost to the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Tuesday night, marking New York's ninth straight loss, the worst losing streak for the organization since 1982.

    The team's longest losing streak in its history came back in 1908, when the Yankees lost 12 straight times.

    Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ

    this Yankees skid is the 8th 9-game losing streak in franchise history (&amp; 1st since 1982) but keep in mind in case they lose again tomorrow:<br><br>the last time the Yankees lost 10+ games in a row was 1913, or, THE FIRST YEAR THEY WERE THE YANKEES AFTER CHANGING FROM THE HIGHLANDERS

    This group might just make a run at that mark. For now, however, MLB fans and pundits alike were content to rip the Yankees to shred for their current woes:

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Crappy. One of the worst Yankees teams of my lifetime. <a href="https://t.co/7hYFhp5lzR">https://t.co/7hYFhp5lzR</a>

    Talkin' Jake @TalkinJake

    2023 Yankees have started having a lot of games that remind me of Miguel Andujar<br><br>2 hits 1 error

    roseanne ✨ @hoodierizz

    I'm embarrassed to be a Yankee fan. That's still my team tho

    Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

    Yankees stat of the day:<br><br>Scoreboard proposals: 3<br>Hits: 2

    CeeJay @cjbills83

    The Yankees are almost as bad as the Mets. Yikes!

    Eric Nagy @NagyEric

    The 2023 Yankees are a Fyre Festival <a href="https://t.co/R1Ncojc8Jz">https://t.co/R1Ncojc8Jz</a>

    Sick Animal @MacsCardShack

    Yankees offense in comparison to the rest of MLB. <a href="https://t.co/siYwMJSiYj">https://t.co/siYwMJSiYj</a>

    Adam_Wells @AdamWel69055220

    As a lifelong fan, it's been wild to watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/Yankees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Yankees</a> become so irrelevant a team and so uninteresting to watch. Time to dump Cashman already.

    javi yank/ los yankees @javien114

    Disgusting. Pathetic. Lifeless! <a href="https://t.co/juptRASaiU">https://t.co/juptRASaiU</a>

    During this current losing streak the Yankees were swept by the Atlanta Braves (understandable, given they have the best record in baseball) and the Boston Red Sox (absolutely devastating for any Yankees fan to endure).

    They now haven't held a lead for 61 innings, per Laura Albanese of Newsday. That's almost seven full games.

    How bad was it on Tuesday, against the NL East's cellar-dweller Nats? New York's only two hits came from Ben Rortvedt, who came into the game hitting .095 for the season. The rest of the lineup went 0-for-20.

    OptaSTATS @OptaSTATS

    The Yankees are the only MLB team in the modern era to have a player who entered the game with a sub-.100 batting average (Ben Rortvedt) go 2-for-2 (or better) and the rest of the team go hitless.

    Yeesh.

    "I'm not giving up," Carlos Rodón told reporters after the game. "I don't feel like any of my guys are giving up."

    And manager Aaron Boone said the Yanks were "pretty down" following the loss.

    YES Network @YESNetwork

    Aaron Boone speaks with the media following the Yankees' loss to the Nationals in the first game of the series.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YANKSonYES?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YANKSonYES</a> <a href="https://t.co/A1bAR3NS2u">pic.twitter.com/A1bAR3NS2u</a>

    "We gotta fight through it," he added. "I think we're doing and saying the right things. But we're in it to win it. ... It's no fun walking in that locker room getting beat every night."

    So for nine straight games and 65 contests in total out of 125 played, it's been no fun in New York's clubhouse.