Yankees Roasted by Twitter for 1st 9-Game Losing Streak Since 1982

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It's official, folks—the New York Yankees are really, really, really bad.

The Bronx Bombers lost to the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Tuesday night, marking New York's ninth straight loss, the worst losing streak for the organization since 1982.

The team's longest losing streak in its history came back in 1908, when the Yankees lost 12 straight times.

This group might just make a run at that mark. For now, however, MLB fans and pundits alike were content to rip the Yankees to shred for their current woes:

During this current losing streak the Yankees were swept by the Atlanta Braves (understandable, given they have the best record in baseball) and the Boston Red Sox (absolutely devastating for any Yankees fan to endure).

They now haven't held a lead for 61 innings, per Laura Albanese of Newsday. That's almost seven full games.

How bad was it on Tuesday, against the NL East's cellar-dweller Nats? New York's only two hits came from Ben Rortvedt, who came into the game hitting .095 for the season. The rest of the lineup went 0-for-20.

Yeesh.

"I'm not giving up," Carlos Rodón told reporters after the game. "I don't feel like any of my guys are giving up."

And manager Aaron Boone said the Yanks were "pretty down" following the loss.

"We gotta fight through it," he added. "I think we're doing and saying the right things. But we're in it to win it. ... It's no fun walking in that locker room getting beat every night."

So for nine straight games and 65 contests in total out of 125 played, it's been no fun in New York's clubhouse.