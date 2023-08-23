Mets Trade Rumors: Pete Alonso Was Heavily Pursued by Brewers at Deadline

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The New York Mets were in sell mode around this season's trade deadline, but they held on to one of their best players despite significant interest from another National League team.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Milwaukee Brewers "made a significant push" to acquire Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso prior to the trade deadline.

Rosenthal went on to add that sources said "the talks advanced to the point where the teams were within 'field-goal range' of a trade." The Brewers "understood they would need to part with at least one of their top five prospects" to acquire a player like Alonso. Milwaukee's pursuit of the slugger ended when it acquired veteran Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 27.

In addition to the Brewers' pursuit of Alonso, Rosenthal reported that other teams spoke with the Mets about him such as the Chicago Cubs. However, Rosenthal added that from New York's perspective, "no deal was ever close."

The Mets retained Alonso but shipped away multiple notable players, trading starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, respectively. New York also traded closer David Robertson and outfielders Tommy Pham and Mark Canha.

While Alonso survived the Mets' fire sale, Rosenthal noted that his future with the team "remains a major question." He's set to enter his final year of arbitration this offseason before entering free agency following the 2024 campaign. Rosenthal believes New York "could entertain offers for him this offseason."

Alonso leads the Mets with 39 home runs and 95 RBI this season, so he will surely draw interest from around the league if the Mets make him available on the trade market.