Raiders Who Need Strong Preseason Finish to Make 53-Man Roster
Week 3 of the preseason for the Las Vegas Raiders means competition to make the final roster cut is really heating up.
According to Spotrac, the Raiders have 91 players under contract right now. That total roster will be cut down to just 53 players before the calendar turns over to September.
Obviously, there are some players who have no reason to worry. Even those competing for starting jobs don't have to worry.
But there are a lot of players who will be playing to earn a spot on the roster as camp and the preseason comes to an end. These players are likely on the bubble and really need to show something toward the end to make sure they make the 53-man roster.
CB Amik Robertson
The cornerback room was a major liability for the Raiders last season. They fielded one of the worst pass-defending defenses in the league and the cornerbacks were a big reason why.
Their moves this offseason are an admission that changes need to be made.
The Raiders brought in Marcus Peters, Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. in addition to drafting Jakorian Bennett to bring a fusion of new talent.
That means that some of the incumbents on the roster are going to have to show out to make the roster. Amik Robertson could be in that group. The 5'9" corner played in the slot last season and was serviceable.
He played all 17 games and made seven starts with two interceptions and nine pass breakups.
"Serviceable" is not the goal here, though. Tashan Reed of The Athletic noted that Robertson "got picked on" in coverage during the last preseason game and dropped a possible interception.
Those kinds of mistakes and a disappointing performance may have put him being the eight-ball in a suddenly crowded corner back room.
G Alex Bars
Alex Bars may have entered training camp as a presumptive starter but things have changed as the preseason has progressed. Bars made 14 starts for the Raiders last season and figured to be involved in the battle at right guard.
Tashan Reed of The Athletic also called Bars one of the "fallers" after the team's second preseason game. He noted that Bars was the fourth guard to enter the game with Greg Van Roten, Netane Muti and Dylan Parham all playing before him.
The problem for Bars is that there are other players outside of the other three guards who also have the versatility to play tackle. Both Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford Jr. can kick inside if the situation calls for it.
If Bars isn't going to start and he continues to fall behind the competition over the final few weeks of the season they could prefer to keep McClendon Curtis who was an undrafted free agent last season.
Bars was a starter last season but he had a PFF grade of 45.4 and gave up five sacks. The Raiders are hoping for better performance from that start this season.
WR Keelan Cole Sr.
If you're starting to sense a trend here it's because there is one. Each player highlighted started at least a few games last season but is now going to have to battle their way on to the roster.
It's a good sign that the middle and bottom of the roster are getting better. Cole Sr. started three games last season, making 14 total appearances and catching 10 of his 21 targets.
Again, that level of production is not enough to keep him on the roster by itself.
Last season, the Raiders only carried five wide receivers into Week 1. This year, it's safe to say that Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, Tre Tucker (a third-round draft pick) and DeAndre Carter are locks to make the roster.
That would leave Cole in a position battle with Phillip Dorsett for the sixth spot. Dorsett has a history with Josh McDaniels from his Patriots day and was a more productive receiver last season.
Cole has to make some plays if he wants a shot at getting on the roster.