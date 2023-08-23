Raiders Who Need Strong Preseason Finish to Make 53-Man Roster

0 of 3

Week 3 of the preseason for the Las Vegas Raiders means competition to make the final roster cut is really heating up.

According to Spotrac, the Raiders have 91 players under contract right now. That total roster will be cut down to just 53 players before the calendar turns over to September.

Obviously, there are some players who have no reason to worry. Even those competing for starting jobs don't have to worry.

But there are a lot of players who will be playing to earn a spot on the roster as camp and the preseason comes to an end. These players are likely on the bubble and really need to show something toward the end to make sure they make the 53-man roster.