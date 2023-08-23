X

    Astros' Yordan Álvarez out vs. Red Sox with Injury from Slamming Finger in Home Door

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 23, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 20: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros singles in two runs in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on August 20, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez was removed from Tuesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox after closing his left index finger in a door at his home, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

    Manager Dusty Baker said he was hopeful Álvarez would be back for Wednesday's game, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

