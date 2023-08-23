Astros' Yordan Álvarez out vs. Red Sox with Injury from Slamming Finger in Home Door

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez was removed from Tuesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox after closing his left index finger in a door at his home, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Manager Dusty Baker said he was hopeful Álvarez would be back for Wednesday's game, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.