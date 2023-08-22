Little League World Series 2023: Tuesday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

Four more games were on tap Tuesday in Williamsport at the Little League World Series, with all four games featuring in the bottom half of the bracket, meaning four more teams would see their tournaments come to a close.

Below, we'll break down the day's schedule, scores and top highlights as the LLWS rolls on.

Tuesday Schedule and Results

Mexico (Tijuana) def. Latin America (Maracaibo, Venezuela), 3-1

Southeast (Nolensville, TN) vs. Mountain (Henderson, NV), noon ET

Japan (Tokyo) vs. Panama (Santiago de Veraguas), 2 p.m. ET

West (El Segundo, CA) vs. Metro (Smithfield, RI), 4 p.m. ET

Mexico def. Venezuela, 3-1

A second straight impressive pitching performance kept Mexico alive in the Little League World Series.

Gael Leyva threw a complete game on Tuesday, giving up just one run as Mexico beat Venezuela 3-1, ending the South American nation's run at Williamsport.

Mexico used a three-run fifth-inning to get past Venezuela after an error allowed the South Americans to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third.

Mexico now awaits the winner of Japan vs. Panama in the bottom half of the bracket.