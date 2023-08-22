MLB Investigating Cyber-Hate Messages Directed at Tommy Pham's 13-Year-Old Nephew

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is reportedly investigating online hate messages directed toward the 13-year-old nephew of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Pham tweeted the following on Monday:

That comes in the wake of Pham and San Diego Padres fans having a verbal altercation over the weekend, with Pham saying one fan called him a "piece of s--t" and another approached him in front of the team hotel:

Matthew Self of the Arizona Republic reported that a fan was escorted away from his seat after the verbal altercation, per Pham's request, though a Padres spokesperson added that the fan wasn't ejected.

"I'm all about good banter," Pham told reporters. "He stepped out of line and said something that got him kicked out. The fans here, man, I just don't get it. Not even at the field, even away from the field. It's completely disrespectful. I don't know. Maybe they weren't raised right. I was always taught respect until someone doesn't give you it. It is what it is."

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo came to Pham's defense.

"These fans are awful to Tommy," he told reporters. "I hear some terrible things coming from the stands. It's not just the normal, 'You're a bum' stuff. It's deeper. It's ugly, and I've been uncomfortable with it from my vantage point."

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen—who employed Pham for part of the 2023 season before he was traded to Arizona—also spoke up on his behalf:

Pham, 35, spent two seasons with the Padres in 2020-21 before signing with the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the 2022 campaign, and he has not been a popular figure in San Diego since.

It is unclear whether it was San Diego fans who were harassing Pham's nephew on Instagram.