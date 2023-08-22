X

    MLB Investigating Cyber-Hate Messages Directed at Tommy Pham's 13-Year-Old Nephew

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 22, 2023

    DENVER, CO - AUGUST 16: Tommy Pham #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a ninth inning RBI sacrifice fly against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 16, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Major League Baseball is reportedly investigating online hate messages directed toward the 13-year-old nephew of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

    Pham tweeted the following on Monday:

    Tommy Pham @TphamLV

    PSA to all fans coming at my nephew on Instagram leave my nephew out of this he's 13 yrs old and shocker it's all white ppl, your life must suck really bad for you to talk shit to a 13 yr old!!!

    That comes in the wake of Pham and San Diego Padres fans having a verbal altercation over the weekend, with Pham saying one fan called him a "piece of s--t" and another approached him in front of the team hotel:

    Tommy Pham @TphamLV

    Since this guy wants to block me and act like his friend is a model citizen I'll put 100k up if he passes a lie detector test saying he didn't call me a piece of shit if he doesn't pass which he won't mlb bans him for life from all stadiums <a href="https://t.co/E3PqXJB32z">pic.twitter.com/E3PqXJB32z</a>

    Patrick Dailey @PatrickDailey

    Tommy Pham has some severe anger management issues. He was just waiting to go off on someone. This vid is from my wife after he started losing his shit. I'm not there today. Brian is the guy who sits directly in front of us. <br><br>In the 3 season we have had our tickets, he has never… <a href="https://t.co/pVtWkQ1C7k">pic.twitter.com/pVtWkQ1C7k</a>

    Jesse Friedman @JesseNFriedman

    On top of his fan altercation in the first inning, Tommy Pham described another outside the team hotel:<br><br>"She was drunk. 'F you, Tommy Pham, that's why we got rid of you.' I'm like, 'Lady, I reached free agency. They didn't get rid of me ... In fact, they tried to re-sign me.'" <a href="https://t.co/2Ip6akATfF">pic.twitter.com/2Ip6akATfF</a>

    Matthew Self of the Arizona Republic reported that a fan was escorted away from his seat after the verbal altercation, per Pham's request, though a Padres spokesperson added that the fan wasn't ejected.

    "I'm all about good banter," Pham told reporters. "He stepped out of line and said something that got him kicked out. The fans here, man, I just don't get it. Not even at the field, even away from the field. It's completely disrespectful. I don't know. Maybe they weren't raised right. I was always taught respect until someone doesn't give you it. It is what it is."

    Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo came to Pham's defense.

    "These fans are awful to Tommy," he told reporters. "I hear some terrible things coming from the stands. It's not just the normal, 'You're a bum' stuff. It's deeper. It's ugly, and I've been uncomfortable with it from my vantage point."

    New York Mets owner Steve Cohen—who employed Pham for part of the 2023 season before he was traded to Arizona—also spoke up on his behalf:

    Steven Cohen @StevenACohen2

    I will clear up any misperception about Tommy Pham. He was a great guy and a terrific teammate. He played his heart out as a Met

    Pham, 35, spent two seasons with the Padres in 2020-21 before signing with the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the 2022 campaign, and he has not been a popular figure in San Diego since.

    It is unclear whether it was San Diego fans who were harassing Pham's nephew on Instagram.