    Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie: B/R Staff Predictions

    BR MMA StaffAugust 24, 2023

    

      Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung will fight in UFC's main event this weekend.
      Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung will fight in UFC's main event this weekend.

      Get up early, MMA fans.

      Two of UFC's most exciting fighters will engage in this weekend's Fight Night event in Singapore.

      Future UFC Hall of Famer Max Holloway puts his vaunted hand speed and skills to the test against Chan Sung Jung, who is better known as "The Korean Zombie" in MMA circles.

      Holloway will be looking to keep himself in featherweight title contention while Zombie attempts to record a signature win in his career.

      So, who's getting the win? Well, that's what the B/R MMA Staff are going to decide.

    Holloway Wins Easily

      KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 15: Max Holloway poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      Max Holloway's last performance against Arnold Allen was a statement from the former champ that he is still one of the best strikers we've seen. It's also easy to forget that he's only 31, most fighter's prime.

      I can't get the image of Korean Zombie being pummeled on the feet by Alexander Volkanovski out of my head. That was brutal, and we've seen Holloway give similar beatings to the likes of Calvin Kattar.

      There's a reason 'Blessed' is the biggest favorite we've seen for a main event in a long time. It would be shocking if Zombie managed to pull out a win here. I don't see what he brings to this fight that Holloway hasn't seen a million times from far more skilled opponents.

      The question then becomes what's next for Holloway after already losing three times to the featherweight champ, but I'm sure he'll think about that after celebrating a straightforward win in Singapore.

      Prediction: Holloway by TKO, Rd. 3

      Haris Kruskic

    Why Zombie Has No Chance

      ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 23: 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung is seen in the corner of SeungGuk Choi of South Korea before his flyweight fight against Qiu Lun of China during the Road to UFC event at Etihad Arena on October 23, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
      Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

      I said it before the Zombie's fight with Volkanovski and I'll say it again: If your main selling point is an ability to take punishment, you're out of your league against elites.

      And unless something dramatic has occurred behind the scenes since mid-April, Holloway remains elite. There's simply nothing the Zombie does that's any better than Holloway does it. In fact, he is faster, more athletic and more dynamic than Zombie (or nearly anyone else at the weight) has ever been.

      It'll be a spectacle in Asia and the crowd will be revved up, but there's not a lot of good news if a competitive angle is what you're seeking.

      Haris asks the pertinent question in wondering what's next for Holloway. The path to a title at 145 seems blocked unless/until Volkanovski leaves or Holloway has a big move of his own—whether weight- or crossover-related—on the agenda.

      Regardless, he'll look like a champ this weekend.

      Prediction: Holloway by unanimous decision

      Lyle Fitzsimmons

    
    Zombie Is a Tough Fighter, But Max Has Too Much For Him

      Max Holloway poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. Holloway is scheduled to fight Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight title bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
      AP Photo/John Locher

      I feel like I need to jump to The Korean Zombie's defense here.

      With unending respect for my colleagues, I've got to point out that the 36-year-old pulled off the first twister in UFC history, still holds the record for the fastest KO in featherweight history and is the recipient of a whole slew of post-fight bonuses and other awards.

      Zombie does a whole lot more than take beatings, though you could be forgiven for thinking that way if you watched his lopsided loss to Volkanovski. He's a great fighter.

      Of course, I understand why Holloway will be such a big favorite in Singapore. The former champ has seen just about everything at this point and despite all the punishment he's endured, still seems to be more durable than The Korean Zombie.

      I'm backing the Hawaiian to win, but I think this fight will be more competitive than my colleagues and the oddsmakers expect.

      The two featherweight veterans go back-and-forth for five rounds, flaunting all of the tricks and wiliness they've developed over their illustrious careers, with Holloway ultimately doing just a little more.

      Prediction: Holloway by unanimous decision

      Tom Taylor

