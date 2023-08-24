Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie: B/R Staff Predictions

0 of 3

Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Get up early, MMA fans.

Two of UFC's most exciting fighters will engage in this weekend's Fight Night event in Singapore.

Future UFC Hall of Famer Max Holloway puts his vaunted hand speed and skills to the test against Chan Sung Jung, who is better known as "The Korean Zombie" in MMA circles.

Holloway will be looking to keep himself in featherweight title contention while Zombie attempts to record a signature win in his career.

So, who's getting the win? Well, that's what the B/R MMA Staff are going to decide.

