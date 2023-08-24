Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie: B/R Staff PredictionsAugust 24, 2023
Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie: B/R Staff Predictions
Get up early, MMA fans.
Two of UFC's most exciting fighters will engage in this weekend's Fight Night event in Singapore.
Future UFC Hall of Famer Max Holloway puts his vaunted hand speed and skills to the test against Chan Sung Jung, who is better known as "The Korean Zombie" in MMA circles.
Holloway will be looking to keep himself in featherweight title contention while Zombie attempts to record a signature win in his career.
So, who's getting the win? Well, that's what the B/R MMA Staff are going to decide.
Disagree with their predictions? Sound off with your take in the comments section of the app.
Holloway Wins Easily
Max Holloway's last performance against Arnold Allen was a statement from the former champ that he is still one of the best strikers we've seen. It's also easy to forget that he's only 31, most fighter's prime.
I can't get the image of Korean Zombie being pummeled on the feet by Alexander Volkanovski out of my head. That was brutal, and we've seen Holloway give similar beatings to the likes of Calvin Kattar.
There's a reason 'Blessed' is the biggest favorite we've seen for a main event in a long time. It would be shocking if Zombie managed to pull out a win here. I don't see what he brings to this fight that Holloway hasn't seen a million times from far more skilled opponents.
The question then becomes what's next for Holloway after already losing three times to the featherweight champ, but I'm sure he'll think about that after celebrating a straightforward win in Singapore.
Prediction: Holloway by TKO, Rd. 3
—Haris Kruskic
Why Zombie Has No Chance
I said it before the Zombie's fight with Volkanovski and I'll say it again: If your main selling point is an ability to take punishment, you're out of your league against elites.
And unless something dramatic has occurred behind the scenes since mid-April, Holloway remains elite. There's simply nothing the Zombie does that's any better than Holloway does it. In fact, he is faster, more athletic and more dynamic than Zombie (or nearly anyone else at the weight) has ever been.
It'll be a spectacle in Asia and the crowd will be revved up, but there's not a lot of good news if a competitive angle is what you're seeking.
Haris asks the pertinent question in wondering what's next for Holloway. The path to a title at 145 seems blocked unless/until Volkanovski leaves or Holloway has a big move of his own—whether weight- or crossover-related—on the agenda.
Regardless, he'll look like a champ this weekend.
Prediction: Holloway by unanimous decision
—Lyle Fitzsimmons
Zombie Is a Tough Fighter, But Max Has Too Much For Him
I feel like I need to jump to The Korean Zombie's defense here.
With unending respect for my colleagues, I've got to point out that the 36-year-old pulled off the first twister in UFC history, still holds the record for the fastest KO in featherweight history and is the recipient of a whole slew of post-fight bonuses and other awards.
Zombie does a whole lot more than take beatings, though you could be forgiven for thinking that way if you watched his lopsided loss to Volkanovski. He's a great fighter.
Of course, I understand why Holloway will be such a big favorite in Singapore. The former champ has seen just about everything at this point and despite all the punishment he's endured, still seems to be more durable than The Korean Zombie.
I'm backing the Hawaiian to win, but I think this fight will be more competitive than my colleagues and the oddsmakers expect.
The two featherweight veterans go back-and-forth for five rounds, flaunting all of the tricks and wiliness they've developed over their illustrious careers, with Holloway ultimately doing just a little more.
Prediction: Holloway by unanimous decision
—Tom Taylor