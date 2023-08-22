Dodgers' J.D. Martinez Placed on IL With Groin Injury; Michael Busch Recalled

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they have placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the injured list with groin tightness. L.A. has recalled infielder Michael Busch in a corresponding move.

The 36-year-old Martinez has smacked 25 home runs in 92 games to go along with 78 RBI and an .856 OPS.

Martinez has missed time before during the season, landing on the injured list in late April because of lower back tightness. He returned in mid-May.

As noted by Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue, Martinez has been dealing with a groin/adductor issue for about a month. He was scratched from the lineup before a July 23 game with the Texas Rangers but returned two days later. Martinez got scratched again before a July 30 game, and this time, he sat for three games.

Another late scratch occurred on August 8. He went back to L.A. for an MRI and a cortisone shot. Martinez played four games from Aug. 15-19 but has been out since.

"Frustrated," Martinez said about the injury, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com. "I'm confident it's not my back anymore. … It's obviously frustrating because I was excited to get back out there and all of a sudden it just flares up again. It wasn't as bad, but I felt it in my second to last swing in batting practice. We were just being cautious with it."

Hopefully Martinez's time on the injured list allows him to heal up to 100 percent and get ready for the playoffs, where the Dodgers will almost assuredly find themselves in October given their 12-game lead in the NL West.

For now, L.A. will have to move forward without him as the All-Star slugger rests up.