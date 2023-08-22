White Sox Haven't Talked Guaranteed Rate Field Lease amid Nashville Relocation Rumors

Jamie Sabau

In the wake of the Athletics moving closer to leveraging their way out of Oakland, the Chicago White Sox could take a similar approach as they begin to explore new stadium options.

Per Greg Hinz of Crain's Chicago Business, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is considering moving the franchise from its current location when the stadium lease with Guaranteed Rate Field expires after the 2029 season.

Hinz noted no decision has been made or appears imminent, but possibilities include "moving to a new stadium in the city or suburbs, or even relocating to Nashville, a subject of recurring gossip on and off for years."

One Chicago developer is "preparing a bid" for a new stadium because talks of a potential move for the White Sox is serious enough to warrant it.

Jason Lee, senior advisor to Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson, told Hinz the administration is "planning to hold a conversation with the team about its future" because talk about a potential relocation has continued to grow.

There's also been "chatter among team insiders" that Reinsdorf could pursue a sale of the franchise he's owned since 1981.

Scott Reifert, White Sox vice president of communications, issued a statement to MLB.com's Scott Merkin about the report:

"We have not had any conversations about our lease situation, but with six years remaining, it is naturally nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place. The conversations would be with the city, ISFA [Illinois Sports Facilities Authority] and the state and most likely would be about vision, opportunities and the future."

Merkin noted the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority built and owns Guaranteed Rate Field.

There has been a lot of focus in Chicago about the future of the Bears in Soldier Field. The NFL team had been looking at an area in Arlington Park for a new stadium, but started to open things up for other potential locations due, in part, to pushback from Arlington Park's school district.

Johnson and Bears president Kevin Warren met earlier this summer to discuss potential new stadium sites that would keep the team within Chicago's city limits.

Nashville has frequently been cited as a city that MLB would be open to having a team in, either via relocation or potential future expansion.

A poll from June conducted by The Athletic showed 69 percent of 100 players surveyed vote for Nashville as the best possible expansion city for MLB.

Music City Baseball is a group of business, sports, music and community leaders in Nashville committed to bring a club to the city with the hope of building a new stadium in time to have it ready for the 2027 season.

The White Sox began play as one of the charter members of the American League in 1901. They have played in their current stadium since 1991. It has undergone several renovations over the past 25 years, including two view bar sections added in the upper deck prior to the start of this season.