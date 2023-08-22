Caleb Farley's Father Robert Dies After Explosion at Titans CB's Home; 1 Injured

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

An overnight explosion at the North Carolina home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley left one person dead and one person injured.

Per Savannah Rudicel, Matthew Memrick and Jesse Ullmann of Queens City News, authorities confirmed the deceased person was identified as Farley's 61-year-old father, Robert Matthews Farley.

Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office spokesperson Kent Greene told TMZ Sports that firefighters recovered the body of one person at the scene and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greene added an investigation into the situation is ongoing, with the current focus centered on the home's natural gas lines.

Clay Wild, a neighbor in the area, told Queens City News he heard a "loud boom" around midnight.

It's unclear if Farley was in the house when the explosion occurred. Queen City News noted he was at the scene with members of his family talking to authorities on Tuesday.

TMZ noted Farley just recently purchased the property. The Titans selected the 24-year-old with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He has appeared in 12 games over the past two seasons.