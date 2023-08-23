Cowboys Who Need Strong Preseason Finish to Make 53-Man Roster

0 of 3

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Life at the bottom of an NFL roster is stressful. Every day there are around 87 players working hard in the star to be a Dallas Cowboy but only 53 will ultimately make the final roster.

Of course, there is the practice squad and there are always some teams who end up plucking players from other rosters, but the job security that everyone is looking for lies in being on that Week 1 official roster.

Through two weeks of the preseason some have played well enough to show they belong. For the others, opportunities are running out fast.

With a lot of roster cuts to make, the competition is going to be fierce for those last few spots. Here are a few Cowboys who will need to finish the preseason strong to make sure they prove they are worthy of one of those final spots.