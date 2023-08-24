Wild Lineups Every NBA Team Should Try This Season

0 of 30

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

With the exception of a few outstanding free-agency moves and potential Damian Lillard and James Harden trades, NBA rosters are mostly set ahead of the 2023-24 training camps.

That means it's time to explore lineup options for each of the league's 30 teams.

One caveat before we dive in: As fun as it might be to embrace the headline's use of the word "wild," we're going to focus on lineups we can actually anticipate playing.

Whether those are big, small or shooting-heavy groups, scroll through to read about wild (but realistic) lineups every team should try.