Giants' Daboll: 'Wouldn't Read Too Much into' Rob Gronkowski's Remarks on Unretiring

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll is pumping the brakes on any speculation about a Rob Gronkowski return.

"I'm close with Rob," Daboll told reporters Monday. "I have a lot of respect, admiration. I coached him for four years. He's a good friend. We've talked. I'm not saying we've talked about that, but he's a close friend. When you coach someone for four years and he's a very productive player for you and really a good person—we're from the same town. I wouldn't read too much into that."

Gronkowski recently stoked comeback speculation during an appearance on Up & Adams

"Brian Daboll wants me on his roster, I know it. ... I love to pretend I can still play. It just makes me feel good. I can't, I'm washed up. I just like to pretend. ... Brian Daboll, he can't get me out of retirement, but he has the best chance to get me out of retirement," Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski retired for a second time after the 2021 season following two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While there was significant speculation he would unretire again to play with longtime friend Tom Brady, Gronkowski stayed retired and maintained his football career is over.

The 34-year-old compiled 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns over the course of his 11-year career. It's possible Gronkowski still would be playing if it weren't for his inability to stay consistently healthy. He played a full season just three in his career and only once in his last nine seasons.

In 2019, Gronkowski estimated he suffered 20 concussions and underwent nine surgeries during his NFL career. Those numbers came before Gronkowski's comeback with the Buccaneers in 2020. During the 2021 season, Gronkowski suffered a punctured lung and fractured ribs that cost him five games.

The Giants do not have a need at tight end after trading for Darren Waller during the offseason, but it's unlikely they would turn down the opportunity to pair Waller with Gronkowski. From the outside looking in, though, it all appears to be much more fun speculation than anything that has a chance of taking place.