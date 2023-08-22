Pep Guardiola Undergoes Back Surgery, Will Miss Manchester City's Next 2 Matches

James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola will miss Manchester City's next two matches after undergoing successful surgery on his back.

The club announced on Tuesday that Guardiola had a routine procedure to address "severe back pain" and he is "expected" back after the international break on Sept. 16:

"The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

"In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep's return. He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break.

"Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon."

Guardiola will miss the upcoming fixtures against Sheffield United on Aug. 27 and Fulham on Sept. 2 before the international break.

Lillo returned to Manchester City as part of Guardiola's staff earlier this month. He previously spent two seasons as an assistant with the club from 2022 to '22.

The 57-year-old spent the 2022-23 season as head coach of Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League. Al Sadd finished third in the league and had a runner-up finish in the Amir Cup.

Guardiola is in his seventh year as City's manager. He has a 302-57-58 record with the club and led them to five Premier League titles, including each of the last three, the latter of which was part of a historic treble including the Champions League and FA Cup.

Manchester City has opened the 2023-24 Premier League season with wins over Newcastle United and Burnley. It also defeated Sevilla on penalty kicks in the UEFA Super Cup on Aug. 16.

Barring any setbacks in his recovery, Guardiola is expected back for the Sept. 16 match against West Ham United at London Stadium.