Imagining Journeymen NBA Stars On the Teams That Drafted Them

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

How it Started

George was selected No. 10 overall in 2010, spending seven seasons in Indiana before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

How George and the Pacers Would Work

While the trade that sent George to OKC ended up working out well for both teams, getting the now-33-year-old wing back to Indiana would actually make a lot of sense.

There are franchise pillars already in place here with All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton locked in at point guard for the next six years. Bennedict Mathurin is going into Year 2 after averaging 16.7 points per game as a rookie, and Myles Turner was awarded with a two-year extension and some extra instant cash during a career-best season in 2022-23.

Adding a premier wing in George would be a perfect fit, as he's coming off an eighth All-Star season with averages of 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

While Indiana doesn't project to be more than a play-in team this season, adding a star like George to this core would instantly bump them up to being a playoff lock in the East.

Could a Reunion Happen?

Actually, yes.

George only has one guaranteed year left on his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, although it's hard to imagine he'll not pick up his $48.8 million player option for 2024-25.

The Pacers could open up $37 million worth of cap space by declining team options on Bruce Brown, Daniel Theis and Isaiah Jackson alone, and they will have just one player (Haliburton) earning over $20 million.

If George concedes that the partnership between him and Kawhi Leonard simply isn't going to work due to availability concerns, a return to Indiana with Haliburton, Turner, Mathurin and others is a really interesting idea.