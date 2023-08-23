49ers' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers won't be sneaking up on anyone in 2023. After finishing last season as the NFC runner-up they are once again expected to be the primary competition to the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference.

The hype is justified.

There's a lot of star power that will once again be on the field in the Bay. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle form one of the most lethal groups of offensive skill players in the league.

They still have an elite play-caller in Kyle Shanahan pulling the right levers and pushing the right buttons to put them all in a position to succeed.

They aren't a team without flaws, though. There are questions on the offensive line. There was a decent amount of turnover on the defense and, of course, questions around the quarterback position.

Here, we'll take a look at their schedule, mull over some of their biggest questions and come to a prediction as to how the season will play out.