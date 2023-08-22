NFL Players Teams Should Be Trying To Trade Before 2023 Roster Cuts

1 of 5

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shaquil Barrett has been an instrumental part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense since he signed with the club in 2019. He earned the only two Pro Bowl nods of his career and a Super Bowl ring—his second—with the organization, but it may be time for the 30-year-old to change uniforms. Barrett is owed a massive amount of cash for the upcoming season, one in which the Bucs are very unlikely to contend following Tom Brady's retirement.

Barrett is coming off an Achilles injury that cost him more than half of the 2022 season. It was the first time he missed more than three games with injury since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Before the Achilles tendon issue cropped up, Barrett's production appeared to be declining. He recorded just three sacks in eight contests, a noticeable dip from the 10 sacks in 15 games he recorded the prior season and well off the mark from the 19.5 sacks he notched during his first year in Tampa.

After playing a career-high 83 percent of defensive snaps in 2020, Barrett has seen his playing time decrease in each of the last two seasons, dropping to just 71 percent in the games he was healthy for last year. With up-and-coming talents like 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and 2023 third-round pick Yaya Diaby pushing for more playing time, Barrett could see a further decline in snaps this season. Rather than play the veteran less while paying him a hefty salary, the Bucs can try to trade Barrett to a contender needing some help on the edge. They can also release him to save nearly $15 million.

If Tampa does decide to move on from Barrett, his recent comments should help the team maximize its return in a trade. The 6'2", 250-pounder said that he's back to full strength and looked like it contributing at a high level in a joint-practice scrimmage against the New York Jets.

Per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, Barrett said: "I'm pretty much 100 percent healed. I don't feel it at all. It was just good just getting that edge, being able to go up against another tackle, feel the weight of him, bend, drop and dip. I feel speed but don't feel anything at all [in the Achilles tendon]."

While he'll need to prove that in a physical following any trade, Barrett could still be a key rotational piece for a squad with Super Bowl aspirations.