10 NHL Teams That Can Take Advantage of a Higher Salary Cap in 2024

In 2024-25, the NHL salary cap is estimated to increase significantly for the first time after several seasons of marginal increases tied to the 2020 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) extending the collective bargaining agreement.

The cap was frozen at $81.5 million for 2020-21 and 2022-21, rising by just $1 million to $82.5 million in 2021-22 and to $83.5 million last season.

Under the MOU, the salary cap increased marginally due to the decline in revenue as a result of the COVID-shortened 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. However, the players' share of revenue during that time exceeded the 50-50 split with the owners, meaning they had to repay over $1.5 billion in escrow debt spread over several seasons.

The salary cap is projected to rise by $4 million for 2024-25 to $87.5 million. It could even exceed that expectation given significant increases in league revenue under its new broadcasting and sponsorship agreements, the rise in attendance since the pandemic, and the addition of the Seattle Kraken in 2021.

All 32 NHL clubs will benefit from this increase, but some will profit from this more than others.

It will provide welcome cap relief for those carrying hefty salary-cap payrolls such as the Tampa Bay Lightning. Clubs with notable stars to re-sign, like the Toronto Maple Leafs, will have more cap payroll to do so.

Here's a look at 10 teams that will make the most of the higher cap in 2024-25 and why.