    Nintendo: Mario's Voice Actor Charles Martinet Is Stepping Away from Iconic Role

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 21, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 15: Voice actor Charles Martinet poses backstage after the "Super Smash Bros Ultimate" challenge during the Seventh Annual Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Amazing Comic Conventions)
    Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Amazing Comic Conventions

    Charles Martinet, the longtime voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, Baby Luigi and Baby Mario for Nintendo video games, is stepping away from his role as a voice actor for the company.

    Nintendo announced Monday that Martinet will serve as a "Mario Ambassador" moving forward.

    Charles Martinet @CharlesMartinet

    My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/woohoo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#woohoo</a> !!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/3YWYewlnXt">https://t.co/3YWYewlnXt</a>

    Martinet began working for Nintendo in 1991 as the voice of Mario, making his debut in video games for Super Mario 64.

