Nintendo: Mario's Voice Actor Charles Martinet Is Stepping Away from Iconic Role

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Amazing Comic Conventions

Charles Martinet, the longtime voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, Baby Luigi and Baby Mario for Nintendo video games, is stepping away from his role as a voice actor for the company.

Nintendo announced Monday that Martinet will serve as a "Mario Ambassador" moving forward.

Martinet began working for Nintendo in 1991 as the voice of Mario, making his debut in video games for Super Mario 64.

