    Billy Walters on Phil Mickelson: I Don't Know That Anyone Has Bet More Money Than Him

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 21, 2023

    BEDMINSTER, NJ - AUGUST 13: Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC at the first tee during the final round of LIV Golf Bedminster on August 13, 2023 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Billy Walters is one of the biggest, most notorious sports gamblers in United States history, and he wrote in his book Gambler: Secrets From A Life At Risk, co-authored by Armen Keteyian, that Phil Mickelson placed over $1 billion in bets in his lifetime.

    "I don't know anyone individually that has ever bet more than Phil Mickelson," he told Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

