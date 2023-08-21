Bucks' Giannis 'Of Course' Would Play in Saudi Arabia After NBA: 'A Lot of Money!'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is serious about getting that Saudi Arabia money.

The Milwaukee Bucks star spoke to TMZ Sports over the weekend and said "of course" he would consider heading to Saudi to play after his NBA career.

"If the NBA worked out, maybe like a trade between the NBA and Saudi Arabia League, I'm there," Antetokounmpo said.

Saudi Arabia has invested billions in the sports space in recent years, most notably in the worlds of golf and soccer. The Saudi-funded LIV Golf announced a merger with the PGA Tour earlier this year that will make the country's Public Investment Fund the primary financial backer of major professional golf.

Al-Hilal, the top Saudi-owned pro soccer team, recently inked Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. to jaw-dropping nine-figure contracts. Antetokounmpo threw out his own plea for Al-Hilal to sign him after Kylian Mbappé rejected a deal that would have paid him $332 million for one season.

In contrast, Antetokounmpo will be the NBA's eighth-highest-paid player in 2023-24, as measured by average annual value, with a salary of $45.6 million, per Spotrac.

