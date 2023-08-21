X

    Bucks' Giannis 'Of Course' Would Play in Saudi Arabia After NBA: 'A Lot of Money!'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 21, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 19: NBA player and co-owners Giannis Antetokounmpo of Nashville SC kicks a ball prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is serious about getting that Saudi Arabia money.

    The Milwaukee Bucks star spoke to TMZ Sports over the weekend and said "of course" he would consider heading to Saudi to play after his NBA career.

    "If the NBA worked out, maybe like a trade between the NBA and Saudi Arabia League, I'm there," Antetokounmpo said.

    Saudi Arabia has invested billions in the sports space in recent years, most notably in the worlds of golf and soccer. The Saudi-funded LIV Golf announced a merger with the PGA Tour earlier this year that will make the country's Public Investment Fund the primary financial backer of major professional golf.

    Al-Hilal, the top Saudi-owned pro soccer team, recently inked Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. to jaw-dropping nine-figure contracts. Antetokounmpo threw out his own plea for Al-Hilal to sign him after Kylian Mbappé rejected a deal that would have paid him $332 million for one season.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

    Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe 😂😂👀 <a href="https://t.co/VH0syez3VX">pic.twitter.com/VH0syez3VX</a>

    In contrast, Antetokounmpo will be the NBA's eighth-highest-paid player in 2023-24, as measured by average annual value, with a salary of $45.6 million, per Spotrac.

