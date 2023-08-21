Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs Expected to End Contract Holdout, Report Ahead of Week 1

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Josh Jacobs does not have a firm return date, but it does not appear his holdout will last into the regular season.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal relayed that Jacobs is expected to report to camp before the Raiders' season opener. It's unclear when the Pro Bowler will report, as he could wait until days before Week 1 to ensure the collection of his franchise tag while not being ready yet for in-game action.

Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards last season and was given the $10.1 million franchise tag. He is yet to sign the tag, which has allowed him to miss all of the Raiders' offseason program without facing punishment.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters he does not expect Jacobs to step back into a workhorse role in the offense until he's in game shape when he does report.

"I don't have any new news on J.J.," McDaniels said. "I mean, I would say I think that it's important for every player—this is the National Football League, so it's not easy to go out there and just play games and do it at the speed and level that you want to do it at unless you've really kind of had enough opportunity to get yourself ready to do that.

"We've talked all year to our team about nothing carries over from one year to the next. You have to reestablish your individual level of performance and collectively as a unit, and ultimately as a team, we have to establish and reestablish ourselves in terms of what we're going to be about. So, whether it would be J.J. or somebody else, it's the same thing. Everybody's got to have an opportunity to do that, get reacclimated to the pace, the speed of things. But again, I have no new information on the whole situation."

Zamir White would be the favorite to get the bulk of the workload if Jacobs winds up sitting out any part of the regular season. Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden would be favorites to work most of the passing downs.

One way the Raiders could get Jacobs into camp sooner is offering him a one-year contract with incentives that could take his salary over the $10.1 million mark. The New York Giants managed to avoid a prolonged Saquon Barkley holdout with that method. Las Vegas could also include a no-tag clause in the deal, which would guarantee Jacobs becomes a free agent in March.