Jerry Jones Believes Dak Prescott Gets Cowboys to Super Bowl, Trusts QB 'Very Much'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains confident that Dak Prescott is the quarterback who can end the franchise's lengthy championship drought.

Jones told NBC Sports' Peter King he "very much" trusts Prescott as it relates to the pursuit of a Super Bowl.

"We're relying on him, and I feel very good about that," he said. "His preparation, his presence, how the team responds to him. I believe he will get us there."

Jones added he believes Dallas would've gone on to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy last year if it had taken down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round.

Prescott has two wins in his six playoff starts, leading some to wonder whether he can get the Cowboys over the top. The two-time Pro Bowler told King he thinks about his postseason record "a thousand percent":

"The only way to do that is to win playoff games. Those two wins aren't going to be enough. It's about stringing three or four together to make sure that we're playing in the Super Bowl and winning what we hold as our expectations and what all these fans have as our expectations. That's the standard when you wear this star. It's a high standard but we love it. We embrace it."

Soon, Jones will once again have to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to Prescott.

The 30-year-old is due to be a free agent in 2025. Even if he doesn't become the highest-paid quarterback in the league, market factors dictate he'll likely get a raise on his $40 million average annual salary.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported on Aug. 6 that Prescott and the team have held "early discussions" regarding a new contract; however, Howe wrote "it doesn't sound like anything is imminent."

If Dallas experiences another postseason heartbreak in 2023, then Jones might have to reconsider whether staying the course at quarterback is the smart play.